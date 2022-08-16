Read full article on original website
protocol.com
Better margins through automation
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what it’s like to stay and work in a hotel staffed by people thousands of miles away, why an open data-sharing format introduced last week might actually have staying power and, to whatever extent it can, Cisco calms the enterprise spending worries for another week.
protocol.com
The new doublespeak
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why cybersecurity researchers are increasingly concerned about the growing number of phishing attempts using audio deepfakes, Qualcomm is thinking about getting back into the server chip market, and this week’s enterprise moves. Social engineering goes hi-fi Deepfake videos get a lot of...
The cloud computing market may finally be set to cool off
Wider economic pessimism may finally be impacting the cloud computing market after revenue growth at all the major cloud providers slowed down in Q2 2022. Amazon Web Services (AWS) posted sales of $19.7 billion for its second quarter, up 33% year-over-year, but with a 37% growth rate that was lower than the previous quarter.
Microsoft Employees Exposed Own Company's Internal Logins
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Multiple people who appear to be employees of Microsoft have exposed sensitive login credentials to the company’s own infrastructure on GitHub, potentially offering attackers a gateway into internal Microsoft systems, according to a cybersecurity research firm that found the exposed credentials.
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
Google Executives Threaten Workers With Layoffs, Say 'There Will Be Blood On The Streets': Report
Last month, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty. According to a new Business Insider report, the company doesn't seem to be rolling back the hiring freeze, and employees are jittery about the decision. Senior executives in the Google cloud sales department are telling...
Why Google employees fear the worst as the company quietly extends its hiring freeze
Google has yet to reverse the hiring freeze it implemented in July, and employees are beginning to fear how it could affect them.
Apple risks employee revolt with new return to office policy
Apple has become the latest tech company to require its workers to return to the office. As of September 05, the Cupertino-based firm will require its corporate workers visit the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as a third regular day that should be determined by workers and their supervisors.
CNBC
Apple tells employees to work at the office three times per week starting in September
Apple employees who work in Santa Clara County near the company's California headquarters have been called back to the office starting in September, where they are expected to work three times per week. Apple employees who work in Santa Clara County near the company's California headquarters have been called back...
CNBC
Tech companies shed workers even as the talent shortage rages on
On earnings calls over the past few weeks, tech leaders have been talking about layoffs and hiring slowdowns. At the same time, the July jobs report showed robust growth in job creation and a record-low unemployment rate. Many tech companies overhired during the pandemic and now need to trim staff...
protocol.com
Apple wants workers back in the office. Is your company next?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Are you as obsessed with reading about other people’s weird obsessions as I am? My former colleague David Pierce writes about his addiction to DeskTube (his name for the YouTube videos dedicated to setting up your home desk). Today tech company leaders weigh in on Apple’s return-to-work plan (it’s real this time). Plus, hiring managers think skills are more important than college degrees. So why are they hesitant to hire people with the skills and without the degrees? And your boss might be a deepfake.
Apple Employees Are Heading Back to the Office
The company is reportedly trying to bring workers back to its Silicon Valley offices three days a week starting September 5.
protocol.com
How to run a Zoom event like a pro, and other tips from Zoom employees
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today Protocol spoke to Zoom employees to get the inside scoop on how to throw events and whether it’s OK to eat lunch on camera. Plus, we spoke to a CEO who is using his product to combat proximity bias, and a new report shows just how many employees are taking their cloud uploads with them when they leave their job.
protocol.com
Unity sticks to its guns with ironSource, while AppLovin is left out in the cold
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at mobile ad giant AppLovin’s failed acquisition of game engine maker Unity, EA’s latest response to loot box backlash and the furor over a last-minute health and safety change to TwitchCon.
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
Apple Insider
Power outage may cut iPad production at Foxconn and Compal
Production of the iPad could be impacted by power outages instigated by a rationing of electricity by a Chinese province during the worst heatwave in 60 years. Officials of China's southwestern Sichuan province ordered a rationing of industrial electricity consumption on Monday, affecting major producers in 19 out of 21 cities across the region. The list of producers includes some that work for Apple.
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
protocol.com
Upstart’s plan to win back Wall Street
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: why Upstart put loans back on its balance sheet, eToro beefs up to take on Robinhood, and more evidence of insider trading at Coinbase emerges. Off the chain. Is Adam Neumann’s Flow a crypto play too? That might explain Andreessen Horowitz’s...
protocol.com
How Zoom uses Zoom
Ever wondered how the companies behind your favorite tech use their own products? We’ve told you how Spotify uses Spotify, how Meta uses Meta and how Canva uses Canva. In this installment, we talked to Zoom execs about how they use Zoom. Sam Kokajko has been in up to...
