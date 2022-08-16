ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

protocol.com

Better margins through automation

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what it’s like to stay and work in a hotel staffed by people thousands of miles away, why an open data-sharing format introduced last week might actually have staying power and, to whatever extent it can, Cisco calms the enterprise spending worries for another week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
protocol.com

The new doublespeak

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why cybersecurity researchers are increasingly concerned about the growing number of phishing attempts using audio deepfakes, Qualcomm is thinking about getting back into the server chip market, and this week’s enterprise moves. Social engineering goes hi-fi Deepfake videos get a lot of...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

The cloud computing market may finally be set to cool off

Wider economic pessimism may finally be impacting the cloud computing market after revenue growth at all the major cloud providers slowed down in Q2 2022. Amazon Web Services (AWS) posted sales of $19.7 billion for its second quarter, up 33% year-over-year, but with a 37% growth rate that was lower than the previous quarter.
MARKETS
Vice

Microsoft Employees Exposed Own Company's Internal Logins

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Multiple people who appear to be employees of Microsoft have exposed sensitive login credentials to the company’s own infrastructure on GitHub, potentially offering attackers a gateway into internal Microsoft systems, according to a cybersecurity research firm that found the exposed credentials.
TECHNOLOGY
Austonia

Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?

As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
AUSTIN, TX
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
TechRadar

Apple risks employee revolt with new return to office policy

Apple has become the latest tech company to require its workers to return to the office. As of September 05, the Cupertino-based firm will require its corporate workers visit the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as a third regular day that should be determined by workers and their supervisors.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Tech companies shed workers even as the talent shortage rages on

On earnings calls over the past few weeks, tech leaders have been talking about layoffs and hiring slowdowns. At the same time, the July jobs report showed robust growth in job creation and a record-low unemployment rate. Many tech companies overhired during the pandemic and now need to trim staff...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Apple wants workers back in the office. Is your company next?

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Are you as obsessed with reading about other people’s weird obsessions as I am? My former colleague David Pierce writes about his addiction to DeskTube (his name for the YouTube videos dedicated to setting up your home desk). Today tech company leaders weigh in on Apple’s return-to-work plan (it’s real this time). Plus, hiring managers think skills are more important than college degrees. So why are they hesitant to hire people with the skills and without the degrees? And your boss might be a deepfake.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

How to run a Zoom event like a pro, and other tips from Zoom employees

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today Protocol spoke to Zoom employees to get the inside scoop on how to throw events and whether it’s OK to eat lunch on camera. Plus, we spoke to a CEO who is using his product to combat proximity bias, and a new report shows just how many employees are taking their cloud uploads with them when they leave their job.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Unity sticks to its guns with ironSource, while AppLovin is left out in the cold

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at mobile ad giant AppLovin’s failed acquisition of game engine maker Unity, EA’s latest response to loot box backlash and the furor over a last-minute health and safety change to TwitchCon.
FIFA
pymnts

Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
SMALL BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Power outage may cut iPad production at Foxconn and Compal

Production of the iPad could be impacted by power outages instigated by a rationing of electricity by a Chinese province during the worst heatwave in 60 years. Officials of China's southwestern Sichuan province ordered a rationing of industrial electricity consumption on Monday, affecting major producers in 19 out of 21 cities across the region. The list of producers includes some that work for Apple.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Upstart’s plan to win back Wall Street

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: why Upstart put loans back on its balance sheet, eToro beefs up to take on Robinhood, and more evidence of insider trading at Coinbase emerges. Off the chain. Is Adam Neumann’s Flow a crypto play too? That might explain Andreessen Horowitz’s...
MARKETS
protocol.com

How Zoom uses Zoom

Ever wondered how the companies behind your favorite tech use their own products? We’ve told you how Spotify uses Spotify, how Meta uses Meta and how Canva uses Canva. In this installment, we talked to Zoom execs about how they use Zoom. Sam Kokajko has been in up to...
SOFTWARE

