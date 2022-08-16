ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Ohio State Highway Patrol starts 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story on a new safety investment by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A heightened focus on removing impaired drivers from Ohio's roadways called the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign started today according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
E. coli outbreak reported in Ohio: See which counties have confirmed cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E. coli cases are spiking in Ohio and Michigan with 29 people reported to be infected, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The source of the E. coli outbreak has not yet been identified, but state and local officials are working to interview those infected about the foods they ate before they started having symptoms.
Akron man dies after struck by freightliner on I-77 in Bath Township

BATH, Ohio — A 40-year-old Akron man is dead after he was struck while walking on I-77 near mile post 141 in Bath Township early Thursday morning. Authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say it was 1:16 a.m. when a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia struck Brandon A. Foster “who was walking in the roadway.”
Ohio State Teachers Retirement System employees up for multi-million dollar bonuses after $3B loss

OHIO, USA — Rudy Fichtenbaum said he doesn't understand why theState Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is celebrating after teachers statewide suffered a major loss. "Giving record-high $10 million dollar bonuses for only losing $3 billion dollars last year would really be an insult to every retired teacher who's struggling with inflation," Fichtenbaum, an STRS board member, said.
