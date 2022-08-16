Read full article on original website
Related
The Ohio State Highway Patrol starts 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story on a new safety investment by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A heightened focus on removing impaired drivers from Ohio's roadways called the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign started today according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WKYC
E. coli outbreak reported in Ohio: See which counties have confirmed cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E. coli cases are spiking in Ohio and Michigan with 29 people reported to be infected, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The source of the E. coli outbreak has not yet been identified, but state and local officials are working to interview those infected about the foods they ate before they started having symptoms.
Akron man dies after struck by freightliner on I-77 in Bath Township
BATH, Ohio — A 40-year-old Akron man is dead after he was struck while walking on I-77 near mile post 141 in Bath Township early Thursday morning. Authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say it was 1:16 a.m. when a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia struck Brandon A. Foster “who was walking in the roadway.”
Rise in high school athletes mixed with shortage of equipment leads to problems at Northeast Ohio schools
CLEVELAND — The number of student-athletes in high school is on the rise and causing problems as football programs across Northeast Ohio don't have enough equipment. Ted Ginn Sr. told 3News that this is the first time he's encountered a problem like this since he started coaching football in 1976.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYC
Ohio State Teachers Retirement System employees up for multi-million dollar bonuses after $3B loss
OHIO, USA — Rudy Fichtenbaum said he doesn't understand why theState Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is celebrating after teachers statewide suffered a major loss. "Giving record-high $10 million dollar bonuses for only losing $3 billion dollars last year would really be an insult to every retired teacher who's struggling with inflation," Fichtenbaum, an STRS board member, said.
DOJ asks state regulators to back off investigation into FirstEnergy bribery case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Federal prosecutors who brought a sweeping criminal case against FirstEnergy Corp. and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are now asking state regulators to hold off on their own investigations into the matter. In a...
WKYC
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
WKYC
Girl Scouts announce new cookie inspired by Thin Mints: Raspberry Rally
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Girl Scouts revealed a new cookie on Tuesday that will part of the lineup for next year. Raspberry Rally, a “sister” cookie to Thin Mints, will join the nationwide lineup for 2023. The cookie is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYC
Morning weather forecast for Northeast Ohio: August 18, 2022
We have more sunshine and warmer temperatures today. 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022.
WKYC
More scattered rain chances with a mix of sun and clouds: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for August 17, 2022
We have more of the same again today. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Comments / 0