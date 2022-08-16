ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dons, Cardinal Set for Saturday Night Showdown

STANFORD, Calif. – Hitting the road unofficially for the first time this fall, the University of San Francisco men's soccer team will continue to prepare for the 2022 regular season this weekend as the Dons will make the trip south to take on Stanford in an exhibition match at Maloney Field at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium on Saturday evening.
