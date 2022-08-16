Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Link Transit Reduce Service Due to Lack of Drivers and Reject Retention Bonuses
Link Transit is reducing service to some routes due to a shortage of bus drivers available. The Link Transit board also rejected the $2,500 retention bonuses for bus drivers. The board held a public hearing on August 16, discussing some of these upcoming changes. Planning and Development Manager for Link...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
ifiberone.com
Security intensified at Grant County Fair due to pepper-spraying of crowd, fights and finding of firearm on teen
MOSES LAKE - The presence of law enforcement at the Grant County Fair has been bolstered after a number of fights between youth broke out this week at the event. Earlier this week, iFIBER ONE News reported on a fight between two teens that left one of the juveniles unconscious for a brief period of time.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
Rise in violent crimes in Snohomish County prompts creation of task force
EVERETT, Wash. — A rise in violent crimes throughout Snohomish County is prompting five agencies — including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to create a new task force. The Regional Violent Crimes Reduction Unit is comprised of 20 full-time team members from the Everett and Lynnwood police departments,...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair
MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
ifiberone.com
BREAKING: Deputies intercept Ephrata man who they believe was going to commit mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater
EPHRATA - Grant County deputies assume that there would have been casualties if it weren’t for the vigilance of concert goers who spoke up when they saw something awry going on in the Gorge Amphitheater parking lot on Friday night. Deputies believe that they foiled what would have been...
nypressnews.com
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
ncwlife.com
Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail
WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
ncwlife.com
Chelan County jail wants bomb-threat suspect transferred elsewhere
The Chelan County jail wants to transfer a troublesome inmate to another jail’s custody while he awaits trial for alleged bomb threats. Nicholas Henry Fulcher has been in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest June 15, when police say he called in a bomb threat to the county courthouse to avoid a hearing on another criminal case.
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges
Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state
Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
ifiberone.com
Fire burning close to homes northeast of Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE - A fire burning northeast of Soap Lake appears to be incinerating brush close to some homes, as of Thursday night. The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the blaze is 10 acres in size, but is contained. It's burning in the 21000 block of Road A Northeast, also known as High Hill Road.
kpq.com
Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit
Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified
The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
ncwlife.com
White River, Irving Peak fires top 1,000 acres combined
The fires burning above Lake Wenatchee topped 1,000 acres overnight, according to the incident management team on the fires. It was a continuation over recent days of slow growth for the lightning-caused White Road and Irving Peak fires. In its report Thursday, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said the fires had burned a combined 943 acres.
Yakima police officers search for 15-year-old missing for several days
YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Alexis Burson in the Yakima County region? She was reported missing days ago and has not made contact with any friends or family members since. According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Burson is described as being five...
ifiberone.com
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
