ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area

The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Neighbor...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Morristown, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD announces findings following Austin-East officer-involved shooting investigation

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to multiple shots fired calls on Tuesday and found two gunshot victims, according to officials with the department. SPD will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol during this period, and additional officers will be on patrol with the goal of detecting impaired drivers and removing them from our roads.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination, Knoxville Police Department officials said. Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van. Updated: 10 hours ago. They’ve raised more than $7k of their $30k goal as of Sept. 16, but they need more help. Rural...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Final report release for Austin-East officer-involved shooting

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to multiple shots fired calls on Tuesday and found two gunshot victims, according to officials with the department. SPD will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol during this period, and additional officers will be on patrol with the goal of detecting impaired drivers and removing them from our roads.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Walker Springs Apartments
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire

Here's the latest on the East Knoxville fire at Walker Springs Apartments. The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Jenkins’ daughter to raise money for injured Anderson Co. deputies

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Chloe Jenkins, the daughter of fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins, organized a fundraiser for the Shoffner family. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover Circle when off-duty Campbell Co. deputy, Raymund C. Surber, hit them both as well as the motorbike on Aug. 1, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire

The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents and attempting to review video footage. Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire. Updated: 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to multiple shots fired calls on Tuesday and found two gunshot victims, according to officials with the department. SPD will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol during this period, and additional officers will be on patrol with the goal of detecting impaired drivers and removing them from our roads.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Never in my life seen anything spread so fast’ | Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knox fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The fire broke out in Building J at Walker Springs Apartments at around 4:00 p.m., Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WVLT news. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit in the building. Neighbors said the fire jumped from building J to building K in a matter of minutes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Police Department making policy changes for ‘use of force’ cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department will be implementing some changes on how it reviews instances where officers use force in the field. The decision was announced Wednesday afternoon when Chief Paul Noel released the findings of an internal investigation into a 2021 officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

DUI crackdown underway in Sevierville

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to multiple shots fired calls on Tuesday and found two gunshot victims, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened in April when four officers, Johnathan Clabough, Stan Cash, Brian Baldwin and Adam Willson, responded to a reported armed student. Fallen Loudon...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey Forecast

Collector has been assembling Bibles for 40 years and is showing them off in Pigeon Forge. Wanted Roane Co. man found guilty of first-degree murder captured in Illinois. A man who was on trial for felony murder failed to show up on the last day of the trial, before the verdict was handed down, according to officials with District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office.
PIGEON FORGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy