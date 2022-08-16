LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Chloe Jenkins, the daughter of fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins, organized a fundraiser for the Shoffner family. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover Circle when off-duty Campbell Co. deputy, Raymund C. Surber, hit them both as well as the motorbike on Aug. 1, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.

LOUDON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO