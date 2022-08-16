Read full article on original website
’90s Alt-Rock ‘Flannel Nation’ Fest Issues Cancelation Statement After Several Bands Withdraw
The alt-rock focused Flannel Nation festival originally set to take place this upcoming weekend in San Pedro, California has officially been canceled. The festival organizers issued a statement on the matter following the sudden withdrawal of multiple high profile artists. The lineup was supposed to feature Sugar Ray, Everclear, Soul...
Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on band's megahit Pass the Dutchie dies aged 55
Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on the band's cannabis-inspired 1982 megahit Pass the Dutchie has died aged 55. Waite passed away on July 20 in Birmingham, with the British-Jamaican reggae band announcing his death today via Twitter. Further details surrounding his death are currently unknown. The band...
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival
Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
Kane Brown Reveals ‘Different Man’ Album Tracklist, Including Duet With His Wife
Kane Brown announced in July that his highly-anticipated third studio album Different Man will be released on Sept. 9. This week, Brown revealed more album details, including the tracklist. According to the graphic shared by Brown, Different Man will feature 17 tracks, including his latest country single, "Like I Love...
Guitar World Magazine
Eric Clapton drops previously unreleased cover of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign
Originally recorded during his 1994 From the Cradle sessions , the release comes ahead of Slowhand's forthcoming box set, The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1. Eric Clapton has dropped a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign ahead of the release of his forthcoming remaster vinyl box set.
Five Finger Death Punch’s AfterLife: hater-proof modern metal titans get experimental
Album review: Five Finger Death Punch tweak the chest-beating metal formula on ninth album AfterLife
Julian Lennon Was “Shocked” But “Actually Enjoyed” Paul McCartney’s Virtual John Lennon Duet at Glastonbury
At the start of his North American tour and at his headlining set at Glastonbury festival, Paul McCartney performed a “duet” with the late John Lennon on “I’ve Got a Feeling.”. The virtual duet was made possible due to isolated vocals courtesy of Get Back director...
EW.com
Friday at Lollapalooza included sets from Black Sabbath, the Black Keys, the Shins, and more
On the opening day of Lollapalooza 2012 in Chicago, people could only talk about two things: The oppressive heat (which isn't really news for anyone who has ever spent three days repeatedly crossing Grant Park in August), and whether or not Black Sabbath was going to make everybody sad. Obviously,...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
As We (Im)patiently Wait For New Tyler Childers Music, Fill The Void With His Acoustic NPR Tiny Desk Concert
We all know and love Tyler Childers, and of course, we’re all dying to hear constant new music from our favorite artists. But unfortunately, that sometimes… takes time. So, while we wait, we have to fill the void with new performances of those songs we know and love. One of my favorite YouTube series is NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. It’s how I discovered so many of favorite artists like Sturgill Simpson, Hozier, and Jason Isbell. But one of the best […] The post As We (Im)patiently Wait For New Tyler Childers Music, Fill The Void With His Acoustic NPR Tiny Desk Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle Talks About His “Found Poem” of a New Album
The strands and building blocks that comprise the DNA of any given songwriter can involve just about anything. Perhaps it’s nostalgia and affection, or sincerity and abundance, or superheroes and daydreams. For John Darnielle, founder and principal songwriter for the indie rock band The Mountain Goats, it starts primarily with literature and camaraderie, though a dash of late-night TV and movies are sprinkled in healthily, as well. Such is the stuff that comprises Darnielle’s career with the group he founded some three decades and twenty-plus albums ago. More recently, the musician-turned-best-selling novelist has given his attention to a new LP—Bleed Out, which is set to drop on Friday (August 19)—one he wrote quickly, he says, but that boasts some of his best material to date. For Darnielle, that’s the beauty of creativity and, more specifically, of music. It’s versatility. It’s a language unto itself that offers even much more than that. It’s emotive and lush, fulfilling and inspiring. It’s who he is, which has been the case since his first record player at five years old.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Hear Previously-Unreleased Live Version of Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Complex Female Characters’
Sleater-Kinney has shared a rare live recording of their song “Complex Female Characters.” The previously-unreleased version comes off Here and There, a forthcoming compilation from Courtney Barnett that will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth. Purchase or stream the song here. For Here and There, out Aug. 19, Barnett has collected a mix of rare b-sides, demos, and live recordings from Sleater-Kinney, Faye Webster, and others. It features contributions from some of the artists joining Barnett on her traveling festival of the same name this summer, and is now available to pre-order now on Bandcamp as a digital release. There will also...
The Who’s Pete Townshend Said 1 Beatles Album and 1 Beach Boys Album ‘Redefined Music’
The Who's Pete Townshend liked to smoke marijuana while listening to one of The Beatles' albums and one of The Beach Boys' albums.
R.E.M.'s Chronic Town: enigmatic jangle rock that sounds like a portal to the ghost dimension
R.E.M.'s formative indie-rock EP Chronic Town belatedly makes it to compact disc
ABC News
Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage to play Black Sabbath songs following his surgery
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi staged a mini Black Sabbath reunion Monday at the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a sporting event held in the metal legends' hometown of Birmingham, England. The show marked Osbourne's first live performance since he appeared on the 2019 American Music Awards. Osbourne...
The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from Oasis, ‘Definitely Maybe’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’
What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
