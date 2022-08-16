Read full article on original website
In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.
Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
Demolition job: Makeshift border wall mysteriously toppled as foul play suspected
The Arizona governor’s office suspects criminal elements, not windy weather, are to blame for the toppling of two massive shipping containers that were installed days earlier as a makeshift border wall.
1-year-old abandoned on side of road after being taken in vehicle theft
A mother has been reunited with her 1-year-old toddler who was found abandoned on the side of a Tucson road after the child was taken Tuesday when a vehicle was stolen. According to Tucson police, a 7:30 a.m. call came in about a 1-year-old boy being found on the side of the road on East 28th Street near East Turney Avenue. A 7:20 a.m. call had come in about a stolen vehicle with a boy in the back seat being taken from a convenience store near South Wilmot Road...
Administrators of ‘Tijuana 664’ Facebook page shot and killed
Both Sergio and Mario were not considered journalists and their Facebook page was not taken seriously by reporters south of the border.
30-year-old man fatally shot in Tucson near North Avenue and Flores Street
Tucson Police Department was investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning on Tucson’s west side near North Avenue and Flores Street. Police received a call regarding a shooting around 1:40 a.m., according to Tucson police. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge inside a vehicle with...
These 6 (!) Arizona cities ranked worst for residential views — and it's a wake-up call
Metro Phoenix communities dominate a ranking of cities with the best residential views — in the worst way possible. Lawn Love, a lawn-care service based in San Diego, ranked 200 American cities “with plenty of home listings featuring views of mountains, water, city skylines, and parks, as well as clean air,” according to a release.
Man incarcerated at Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson dies
A man incarcerated at Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson died Tuesday night, one day after arriving. At around 8 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the facility, according to a statement from the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The man was identified as Wade Welch, 37.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Tucson
A 77-year-old woman was killed Monday night by a fleeing car as she crossed a Tucson intersection. According to Tucson police, Nyabonj Kuajachol Lual died from her injuries at Banner University Medical Center after being struck by a car as she crossed Pima Street northbound. Officers were dispatched to the...
Report on race and use of police force in CT
Report on race and use of police force in Connecticut finds disparities between the way white and non white people are treated by police in CT.
