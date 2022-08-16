A mother has been reunited with her 1-year-old toddler who was found abandoned on the side of a Tucson road after the child was taken Tuesday when a vehicle was stolen. According to Tucson police, a 7:30 a.m. call came in about a 1-year-old boy being found on the side of the road on East 28th Street near East Turney Avenue. A 7:20 a.m. call had come in about a stolen vehicle with a boy in the back seat being taken from a convenience store near South Wilmot Road...

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO