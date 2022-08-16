ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatim Hemraj

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
1-year-old abandoned on side of road after being taken in vehicle theft

A mother has been reunited with her 1-year-old toddler who was found abandoned on the side of a Tucson road after the child was taken Tuesday when a vehicle was stolen. According to Tucson police, a 7:30 a.m. call came in about a 1-year-old boy being found on the side of the road on East 28th Street near East Turney Avenue. A 7:20 a.m. call had come in about a stolen vehicle with a boy in the back seat being taken from a convenience store near South Wilmot Road...
