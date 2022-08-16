ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pandora’s first pet collection is here with dog and cat collars, plus engravable tags

We’re big fans of Pandora, and we know many of you are too. With its coveted charms, buildable bracelets, earrings, necklaces and more, it seems to be a high street go-to for birthday gifts, special occasions and now even engagement rings thanks to the addition of its lab-grown diamonds.Never one to miss out on an occasion, with Star Wars collections, Marvel memorabilia and the much-celebrated Women’s Euros capsule, we really thought the brand had covered all bases, until we spotted its newest venture.We didn’t see it coming, but Pandora has just launched its very own pet collection. Taking the term...
dailyphew.com

Homeless Dog Finds Car Door Open And Immediately Jumps In

When Bill Shaver met his new rescue dog, he went fishing without contemplating how this experience might alter his life. Bill chose to stop at a rest area while returning to his Missouri home after going fishing in Arkansas. He made the decision to leave the car door open and...
dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
dailyphew.com

Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days

We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
DogTime

Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters

It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Jennifer Bonn

An unconditional love for a pet

Do you have a pet that tries your patience, but pulls at your heart strings at the same time? If you have read any of my other pet stories, you know I have a crazy border collie named Bandit who has stolen my heart completely, but who also keeps me on my toes. What is it about certain pets that no matter what havoc they cause we still wouldn’t trade them for anything?
dailyphew.com

Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten

Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
dailyphew.com

Cat And Dog Sleep Together From The Very First Day They Met

Half a year ago a Reddit user who goes by the name of “doihavetosignup” posted some pictures (on behalf of their mom) of his parent’s new kitten Moses chilling on the back of their adorable Collie Molly. Six months later and it seems that very little has changed, because although Moses is no longer a kitten, he and Molly seem to be just as inseparable as they were when they first met!
The Independent

More than 20% of all puppies become ill or die in their first year of life, study reveals

Around one in five puppies either fall ill or die before reaching their first birthday, a survey has found.According to the Kennel Club, the pandemic – and the lockdowns that followed – led to a spike in people seeking out news pets, which was followed by a boom in adoptions and subsequent overcrowding of dog and cat shelters.The organisation also found animal welfare standards fell over the course of the pandemic as an increasing number of people sought out pets on social media, leaving many unable to meet their puppy before buying it, or check the credentials of its family...
petcreeks.com

Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)

Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
pawesome.net

Are Border Collies Good Guard Dogs?

One of the most intelligent breeds, Border Collies make for excellent agility and obedience dogs. These high-energy herders have loads of stamina and make great pets for active families. But if you’re looking for a pet that can protect you and your family and are wondering if a Border Collie...
