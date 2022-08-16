Read full article on original website
Roof blown off Maydelle VFD during Wednesday storms in Cherokee County
MAYDELLE, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday storms in Cherokee County wreaked havoc on the small town of Maydelle. Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department is currently without a roof. According to a Shelly Knott, a witness, the roof was suspended in a tree for about five minutes due to extreme winds then fell into the road.
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
WHITEHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22
Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy's children on first day of school. "Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Kitchen's Home Demolition
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death.
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school
The little monkey who ran away from a vehicle parked at a dollar store and then was run over by a car is now in a sanctuary and is still recovering.
Two teenagers involved in fatal head-on crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One teenager is dead after a head-on crash at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. in Smith County on Wednesday. A second teenage girl is reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before […]
Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of recent telephone scam
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the caller will say you have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for your arrest. The caller will then request payment over the phone by giving you […]
49 dogs seized from Cherokee County ‘puppy mill,’ Nicholas Pet Haven pleas for help
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven began asking the public for help on Tuesday in placing about 50 dogs in loving foster homes. This is after they were found at a puppy mill in Cherokee County. According to the shelter, 3-4 dogs each were stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages. All dogs […]
Missing Texas Teen Found
A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
15 dogs, prairie dog and macaw seized from Smith County residence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — About 15 dogs, a prairie dog and a macaw were recovered from a property in southeast Smith County on Monday as a result of a search warrant by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. Along with the dogs, one prairie dog and a macaw were also taken from the […]
City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
$1,000 reward for info on 10 hay bales stolen in Crockett
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they are looking for information on a recent hay theft in Houston County. A Crockett resident said a total of 10 bales of hay were stolen from his hay barn, located eight miles off loop 304 on 21 W and CR 3060 near Mount Moriah church, […]
Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget
Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget
Judge grants 60 days to hire investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Time has been granted by a Henderson County judge to appoint an investigator in the case of a fatal bus crash that occurred in Athens in 2019. During a hearing on Wednesday, defense attorneys motioned for the appointment of an investigator to the case. The presiding judge granted permission to the […]
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
‘Do you know who I am’: Details released on DWI arrest of Cherokee County Commissioner
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – According to documents, a Cherokee County Commissioner who was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest acted aggressive with a trooper and refused a blood alcohol test. Cherokee County Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton, 51, who has since apologized for the incident,...
