ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

WHITEHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22

Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. “Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Cody Roberts Trial. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
City
Rochelle, TX
County
Anderson County, TX
City
Rusk, TX
Anderson County, TX
Government
City
Tyler, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Local
Texas Education
KTRE

Kitchen's Home Demolition

Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death. KLTV's Lexi Vennetti talks to East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler about the close of the capital murder trial and the jury's verdict. Boss the monkey update. Updated: 19 hours ago. The little monkey who...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Angel Paw Advocates#P E#Stonehurst
easttexasradio.com

Missing Texas Teen Found

A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KTRE

City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project

TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
everythinglubbock.com

‘Do you know who I am’: Details released on DWI arrest of Cherokee County Commissioner

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – According to documents, a Cherokee County Commissioner who was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest acted aggressive with a trooper and refused a blood alcohol test. Cherokee County Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton, 51, who has since apologized for the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy