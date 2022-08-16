ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night. McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida. The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including...
CAMDEN, SC
wbtw.com

South Carolina, SEC set women’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office today. The Gamecocks’ SEC title defense tips off on Dec. 29 against Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena followed a Jan. 2 trip to Athens, Ga., for the first of two matchups with the Lady Bulldogs. Another home-and-home opponent comes to Columbia next with Auburn set for tipoff at Colonial Life Arena on Jan. 5.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Shane Beamer talks, money pours in as Gamecock faithful donate millions

COLUMBIA — Scene: Williams-Brice Stadium, overcast morning sky. South Carolina’s football team is gathered on the bleachers in the West Upper stands. The Gamecocks’ coach, Shane Beamer, speaks from the bottom row. “People pay money to come watch you guys play,” Beamer says. “I don’t want us...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Louisiana State
City
Columbia, SC
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
wbtw.com

South Carolina men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday. The Gamecocks will have an exhibition to start the year with 13 more games before SEC action begins. The Gamecocks will step on the floor for the first time under...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell players on pre-season Mr. Football watch list

Each year, the best high school football player in the State of South Carolina is named “Mr. Football”. Most of these players have gone on to have great college careers and many have played in the NFL. Current NFL stars Stephon Gilmore and Jadeveon Clowney were both former “Mr. Football” recipients for the State of South Carolina. It is the highest honor a South Carolina high school player can receive.
BARNWELL, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State fires athletics director

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
kool1027.com

High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night

Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Will Muschamp
Aiken Standard

Three area football teams start season a night early

Barnwell defeated Williston-Elko 35-20 on Oct. 7, 2021. Game one for new Williston-Elko head coach Kenny Lipsey comes against former Blue Devils boss Dwayne Garrick and Barnwell, which enters the season with high expectations after making a run to last season's Class AA Lower State championship game. Practically everyone is back this season for the Warhorses, and Garrick said they've been ready to tee up the football to get this season started. This is their first chance to show that they can make their execution meet their level of effort, which they didn't do early in the season but figured out in time for the playoffs.
WILLISTON, SC
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Gamecocks Duke#Mayo Bowl#Sec#Sooners#Oklahoma Heisman Trophy
News19 WLTX

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
abcnews4.com

SC State dealing with housing shortages

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- South Carolina State University is experiencing crowded dorms with the largest incoming freshmen class in more than 15 years, totaling over 1000 students. Many upperclassmen say they are experiencing the short end of the stick. "They’re putting upperclassmen with the freshmen because there is too many freshmen....
News19 WLTX

Columbia Pinball: The secret world under glass

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for a lot of things: The Gamecocks, the State Fair, famously hot temperatures, and now pinball can be added to that list. One of the largest pinball groups in the nation, a two-time pinball tournament world champion, and the leading pinball parts seller in the world, all call The Midlands home. And still, pinball remains one of the capital city’s best kept secrets.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy