Barnwell defeated Williston-Elko 35-20 on Oct. 7, 2021. Game one for new Williston-Elko head coach Kenny Lipsey comes against former Blue Devils boss Dwayne Garrick and Barnwell, which enters the season with high expectations after making a run to last season's Class AA Lower State championship game. Practically everyone is back this season for the Warhorses, and Garrick said they've been ready to tee up the football to get this season started. This is their first chance to show that they can make their execution meet their level of effort, which they didn't do early in the season but figured out in time for the playoffs.

WILLISTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO