Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
Related
abccolumbia.com
Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks
Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night. McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida. The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including...
Clemson-South Carolina baseball rivalry just got spicier with Lee going to Gamecocks
The Clemson Insider has confirmed that former Clemson head coach Monte Lee will be coaching for the Tigers' rival next season. With South Carolina baseball assistant Chad Caillet retiring, Lee is joining the (...)
wbtw.com
South Carolina, SEC set women’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office today. The Gamecocks’ SEC title defense tips off on Dec. 29 against Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena followed a Jan. 2 trip to Athens, Ga., for the first of two matchups with the Lady Bulldogs. Another home-and-home opponent comes to Columbia next with Auburn set for tipoff at Colonial Life Arena on Jan. 5.
The Post and Courier
Shane Beamer talks, money pours in as Gamecock faithful donate millions
COLUMBIA — Scene: Williams-Brice Stadium, overcast morning sky. South Carolina’s football team is gathered on the bleachers in the West Upper stands. The Gamecocks’ coach, Shane Beamer, speaks from the bottom row. “People pay money to come watch you guys play,” Beamer says. “I don’t want us...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbtw.com
South Carolina men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday. The Gamecocks will have an exhibition to start the year with 13 more games before SEC action begins. The Gamecocks will step on the floor for the first time under...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell players on pre-season Mr. Football watch list
Each year, the best high school football player in the State of South Carolina is named “Mr. Football”. Most of these players have gone on to have great college careers and many have played in the NFL. Current NFL stars Stephon Gilmore and Jadeveon Clowney were both former “Mr. Football” recipients for the State of South Carolina. It is the highest honor a South Carolina high school player can receive.
carolinapanorama.com
SC State fires athletics director
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
kool1027.com
High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night
Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
RELATED PEOPLE
Three area football teams start season a night early
Barnwell defeated Williston-Elko 35-20 on Oct. 7, 2021. Game one for new Williston-Elko head coach Kenny Lipsey comes against former Blue Devils boss Dwayne Garrick and Barnwell, which enters the season with high expectations after making a run to last season's Class AA Lower State championship game. Practically everyone is back this season for the Warhorses, and Garrick said they've been ready to tee up the football to get this season started. This is their first chance to show that they can make their execution meet their level of effort, which they didn't do early in the season but figured out in time for the playoffs.
Newberry and Mid-Carolina both fall at Chapin Jamboree
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Both Mid-Carolina High and Newberry High were able to get their games in at the Chapin Jamboree on Friday, before inclement weather postponed the final contests until Saturday morning. The Rebels recovered the opening kickoff against Irmo, as they used their opening drive for Anthony Wicker...
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Anthony McFall is a Columbia native. He says things have been getting increasingly pricey throughout the last year. He's retired but says with increasing prices, he has considered going back to work. He spoke to News19 about the impacts on his grocery bills. "I might only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sumter, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sumter High School football team will have a game with Lakewood High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
USC students still seeking answers from apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many words can be used to describe the start of a new school year. For some University of South Carolina students living off campus, those words are 'anxious', 'frustrated', and 'confused', and those don't describe how they feel about class. With just a few days until...
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Court records show alleged Orangeburg Wilkinson shooter claims other guns were on campus as well
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday marks one year since three students were injured in a shooting at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School. Court documents show the then-14-year-old alleged shooter claimed other students had guns on campus that day as well. The now 15-year-old Kemondre Glover faces three charges of attempted murder,...
abcnews4.com
SC State dealing with housing shortages
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- South Carolina State University is experiencing crowded dorms with the largest incoming freshmen class in more than 15 years, totaling over 1000 students. Many upperclassmen say they are experiencing the short end of the stick. "They’re putting upperclassmen with the freshmen because there is too many freshmen....
Columbia Pinball: The secret world under glass
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for a lot of things: The Gamecocks, the State Fair, famously hot temperatures, and now pinball can be added to that list. One of the largest pinball groups in the nation, a two-time pinball tournament world champion, and the leading pinball parts seller in the world, all call The Midlands home. And still, pinball remains one of the capital city’s best kept secrets.
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
Comments / 0