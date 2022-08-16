Read full article on original website
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
IGN
Daily Deals: Price Drop on 2022 Apple MacBook M2 Laptops, Wingspan Board Game, Mario Kart 8 for Switch, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, which include a couple of Apple MacBook laptops with the new and powerful M2 chip, the outstanding Wingspan board game (our "best board game" pick of 2019), the super popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game for the Nintendo Switch, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone for only $199, and more.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop is $1,200 off right row (yes, seriously)
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming laptop deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop, which you can get at Dell right now for just $1,700. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as the Alienware x17 would typically set you back $2,900. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is one free year of Premium Support. Act quickly, and click over to Dell to grab this deal while you can.
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ giant on sale at an unbeatable price
While Samsung has an almost full slate of products prepared for a big Unpacked announcement next week, one thing we're definitely not going to see unveiled at the company's August 10 event is... an actual slate. That's obviously because the Galaxy Tab S8 family is still pretty young, having only...
Digital Trends
Heading back to school? Get this lightweight Dell laptop for $249
If you’re looking for laptop deals that keep costs low while giving you the ideal laptop for school, you’re going to love the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 right now at Dell, saving you $50 off the usual price. To make the deal even sweeter, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle included in the offer representing $84 worth of great entertainment. Buy this deal and you’re set up nicely for working at college or simply as a device for your daily commute. Read on while we tell you all about it.
Digital Trends
Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147
As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: OnePlus 10T 5G, Victus 16 Gaming Laptop, Xbox Series S, and more
We start today’s best deals at OnePlus.com, where you can now score 13 percent savings on the recently launched OnePlus 10T. This model arrived with a $749 price tag, but the latest discount lets you take one home for $649, which means you get to save $100 on your purchase. In addition, this model comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 pro, an Adreno 730 GPU, and more. Now, this deal is rather interesting because this price would regularly get you the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, but early adopters will be able to receive the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space version without additional charges.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart
You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
Business Insider
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard review: A productivity booster aimed at the office crowd
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The promise of mechanical keyboards is that they offer more features, better build quality, and a more comfortable typing experience than standard keyboards. And at its core, Logitech's MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini deliver on that promise.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Apple’s 2022 iPad Air, Mac mini, ASUS motherboards, and more
We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This powerful tablet comes packed with Apple’s first generation M1 chip, which is the same processor you’d find on the more powerful 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, but at least you receive new color options to choose from. Whatever the case, you can now get yours for just $559.
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 50MP, 12MP, 10MP; 10MP; 4MP. What's a computer? A few years ago, Apple infamously pushed us to embrace serious work on iPads. Now, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 ($1,799.99) takes the portable productivity concept even further with new software that simplifies multitasking. But the company's latest large-screen foldable also boasts a slightly wider screen, a more durable design, better camera hardware, and stronger 5G support than its predecessor, the Z Fold 3. All those refinements make for a phone we enthusiastically recommend, despite its high price. And that’s a good thing, because Samsung remains alone in its pursuit of big-screen foldables, at least in the US. Any foldable devices from Apple or Google are still just rumors, and Motorola's new Razr competes more with the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 4 instead.
PC Magazine
The Best Desktop Computers for 2022 in the UAE
The Best Windows Mini PCs for 2022 in the UAE The Best All-in-One Computers for 2022 in the UAE Will This PC Run My Favorite Games? Newegg's Latest Tool Can Tell You The Best Gaming Desktops for 2022. Snazzy, innovative laptop designs are constantly evolving. Smartphones are ubiquitous and astonishingly...
Corsair teases 10,000MB/s SSDs with its first PCIe 5.0 SSDs
That's a 40% improvement to sequential reads and writes over PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Corsair's "Plan your next power move" page covers speedy DDR5 RAM, CPU coolers, high-performance PSUs, and some tempting numbers for next-gen storage. It has also outed the name of its first PCIe 5.0 SSD as the Corsair MP700 Gen5 PCIe x4 NVMe 2.0 M.2 SSD. That's quite the mouthful. Importantly, this new SSD promises to hit 10,000MB/s reads and 9,500MB/s writes.
Student laptop deals 2022: Save big with these back to school specials
Snag one of these fantastic student laptop deals and head back to school in style. Laptop manufacturers tend to cling to a fairly established schedule, which means every summer we get a batch of new models and refreshes alongside some of the best student laptop deals of the year. Rivaled only by the holidays, the late summer is rife with great student laptop deals as back to school season means a run on shiny new hardware and other classroom essentials.
Many existing PCIe 4.0 SSDs should work okay with DirectStorage says Phison
Reassuring news for anyone that has bought a compatible PCIe 4.0 SSD. Phison, the manufacturer of SSD controllers found on many consumer NVMe drives, has released a bit more information about its new I/O+ technology and firmware update, which is designed to accelerate DirectStorage workloads. The good news is that its popular E18 controller, which can be found at the heart of plenty of modern PCIe 4.0 SSDs (opens in new tab), already offers "exceptional performance that surpasses Microsoft’s recommendations for DirectStorage."
