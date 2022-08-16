Read full article on original website
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.
Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Watsonville plane crash – live: ‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after two aircraft collide in California
At least two people have died after two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at an airfield in Santa Cruz County, California.The crash occured at approximately 2.56pm PST at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene at 3.37pm, according to city officials.A single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna appear to have collided on their final approaches to the airport.There were three people on board the two aircraft, and officials said at least two of the three had died. No one on the ground was injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating.A photo from the city of Watsonville showed damage to a small building at the airport, with firefighters on the scene.The planes were about 200 feet (61 metres) in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Montana Motorist Plows Into Family, Fatally Shoots Dad and Baby in Targeted Attack on Ex-Girlfriend
A former National Guardsman plowed his car into a family and opened fire, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his 18-month old daughter McKenzie at Montana’s Glacier National Park. When the suspect, Derrick Madden, ran out of ammo, he pulled out a knife and started stabbing David's sister Christina, who...
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
Four Alaska children dead after teenager opens fire on siblings: Authorities
Alaska authorities are investigating the deaths of four children, one of whom is believed to have killed the others and himself, according to state troopers. Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a report of a shooting north of Fairbanks, Alaska, at 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday, where the troopers found four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a building, according to troopers. The troopers believe a 15-year-old boy among the victims used a gun to shoot three of his siblings, ages 5, 8, and 17, before turning the gun on himself, according to NBC News.
Montana pickup truck driver hits family in Glacier National Park, kills 2 with shotgun
A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
Oregon Residents Arrest Man Accused of Starting Wildfires by Tying Him to Tree Until Cops Arrive
A man suspected of starting two wildfires in rural Oregon has been arrested with the help of three local residents who tied him to a tree. The citizen's arrest happened on Monday afternoon, after Trennon Smith, 30, allegedly started igniting fires while he walked along a gravel road, reported The New York Times.
2 killed, 5 injured when a plane carrying French tourists crashed in Utah's Lake Powell, officials say
A tour plane carrying six French tourists and a pilot crashed into Lake Powell in Utah Saturday, killing two people and injuring five others, officials said.
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake after disappearing from family trip
Authorities say Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker ventured off alone near a lake before he was reported missing.
Mobility scooter murder suspect is charged: Man, 44, will appear in court today over fatal stabbing of beloved 87-year-old busker who had been raising cash for Ukraine war victims
A 44-year-old man was today charged with the murder of Thomas O'Halloran in Greenford, West London, who was stabbed to death while riding a mobility scooter. Lee Byer, 44, from nearby Southall, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today. Scotland Yard said the family of 87-year-old Mr O'Halloran have been informed.
