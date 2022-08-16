At least two people have died after two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at an airfield in Santa Cruz County, California.The crash occured at approximately 2.56pm PST at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene at 3.37pm, according to city officials.A single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna appear to have collided on their final approaches to the airport.There were three people on board the two aircraft, and officials said at least two of the three had died. No one on the ground was injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating.A photo from the city of Watsonville showed damage to a small building at the airport, with firefighters on the scene.The planes were about 200 feet (61 metres) in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO