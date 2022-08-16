ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatim Hemraj

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
GALLUP, NM
The Independent

Watsonville plane crash – live: ‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after two aircraft collide in California

At least two people have died after two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at an airfield in Santa Cruz County, California.The crash occured at approximately 2.56pm PST at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene at 3.37pm, according to city officials.A single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna appear to have collided on their final approaches to the airport.There were three people on board the two aircraft, and officials said at least two of the three had died. No one on the ground was injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating.A photo from the city of Watsonville showed damage to a small building at the airport, with firefighters on the scene.The planes were about 200 feet (61 metres) in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Four Alaska children dead after teenager opens fire on siblings: Authorities

Alaska authorities are investigating the deaths of four children, one of whom is believed to have killed the others and himself, according to state troopers. Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a report of a shooting north of Fairbanks, Alaska, at 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday, where the troopers found four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a building, according to troopers. The troopers believe a 15-year-old boy among the victims used a gun to shoot three of his siblings, ages 5, 8, and 17, before turning the gun on himself, according to NBC News.
FAIRBANKS, AK
The Independent

Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes

A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Daily Mail

Mobility scooter murder suspect is charged: Man, 44, will appear in court today over fatal stabbing of beloved 87-year-old busker who had been raising cash for Ukraine war victims

A 44-year-old man was today charged with the murder of Thomas O'Halloran in Greenford, West London, who was stabbed to death while riding a mobility scooter. Lee Byer, 44, from nearby Southall, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today. Scotland Yard said the family of 87-year-old Mr O'Halloran have been informed.
