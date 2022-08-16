Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Oregon Identifies First Pediatric Monkeypox Case
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that the state has identified its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus. The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was diagnosed in July, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. Health authorities did not release...
US News and World Report
Parts of Minnesota Dealing With Flash Flooding
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
US News and World Report
Oil, Gas Revenues to Drive New Mexico's Next Budget Windfall
CHAMA, N.M. (AP) — Projected revenues for the next budget year are expected to deliver another windfall to New Mexico’s coffers. New estimates released Wednesday by legislative and executive economists during a meeting of the Legislative Finance Committee in Chama show lawmakers will have a projected $2.5 billion in new money. That's the difference between current spending levels and expected revenues in the next fiscal year.
US News and World Report
'River Dave,' Banned From New Hampshire Site, Moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
US News and World Report
New York 9/11 Museum Closes After Telling Tragedy's Story, Helping Survivors Heal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A museum in New York City that told the story of the 9/11 attacks from the perspectives of the people affected has closed its building and ended its walking tours, a co-founder said Thursday. After shuttering the doors of the 16-year-old 9/11 Tribute Museum Wednesday evening,...
US News and World Report
DeSantis' Election Police Unit Announces Voter Fraud Cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican's controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which...
US News and World Report
5 Great Danes Attack, Kill Owner in Northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.
US News and World Report
Virginia Test Scores: Achievement Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia students made one-year gains in most subjects but achievement in all areas remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Department of Education said Thursday as it released the year's standardized test scores. In mathematics, 66% of students across all grades passed their exams during the 2021-2022...
US News and World Report
Noem Boosts Pay for State Corrections Officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday announced immediate pay boosts for correctional officers at state prisons that have struggled with staffing shortages in recent months. The Republican governor has attempted for over a year to address complaints among Department of Corrections employees, as...
US News and World Report
Pakistani Doctor Pleads Guilty to Terror Charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator pleaded guilty Tuesday to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and that he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.
