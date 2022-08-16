CHAMA, N.M. (AP) — Projected revenues for the next budget year are expected to deliver another windfall to New Mexico’s coffers. New estimates released Wednesday by legislative and executive economists during a meeting of the Legislative Finance Committee in Chama show lawmakers will have a projected $2.5 billion in new money. That's the difference between current spending levels and expected revenues in the next fiscal year.

CHAMA, NM ・ 8 HOURS AGO