Governor: Film Company Relocating Headquarters to Las Cruces
SANTA FE. N.M. (AP) California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces, joining Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot...
'River Dave,' Banned From New Hampshire Site, Moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) A hermit known as River Dave whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working...
Kansas City Mayor Sues Missouri Over Police Funding Law
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sued the state of Missouri on Wednesday over a new law that requires the city to increase funding for its police department. The lawsuit filed in Jackson County is the latest salvo in a lengthy dispute between some city leaders and...
