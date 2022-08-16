Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
SEALED BIDS
Bids for Replace E m e r g e n c y G e n e r a t o r , Infrastructure, St. Louis Forensic Treatment Center - South, Project No. M1908-01, will be received by FMDC, State of MO, UNTIL 1:30 PM, 9/15/2022 via MissouriBUYS. Bidders must be registered to bid. For specific project information, go to: http://oa.mo.gov/ facilities.
St. Louis American
In Loving Memory of Louise Dunn
Louise Latisha (Gray) Dunn was born in Marion Arkansas to the union of Edward and Roxie Gray. Louise, the youngest of 14 children, graduated from Vashon High School. She confessed her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and was an active member of Grow To Go Christian Center.
St. Louis American
PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS
IMPACT Strategies, Inc., as the selected Construction Manager, is requesting Subcontractor proposals for the SIHF/TRH Urgent Care - East St. Louis project, Bid Package #2 - Site & Building Trades. This is a tax-exempt project. Scope of work on the new SIHF/TRH Urgent Care project includes site work, building construction,...
St. Louis American
Public health officials urge St. Louis families to get school-aged kids vaccinated
School districts across the St. Louis region are sending back-to-school letters this week outlining how health guidelines are changing this year. Many are describing a more relaxed environment than students have navigated in previous pandemic years. Along with those messages, some schools are encouraging families to get students vaccinated against...
St. Louis American
‘Give the gift of life’
Local organizations and health professionals are encouraging the Black community to consider donating organs in August, which is Minority Donor Awareness Month. Among African Americans, there is a great deal of hesitancy when it comes to donating organs for those in need, according to LaKeisha Coleman, manager of community engagement at Mid-America Transplant.
St. Louis American
Webster U to address ‘postsecondary gap’ after graduation
There is a divide between the number of white high school graduates that move on to secondary education and students of color. According to the National Center for Education Statistics [NCES], in 2020 the college enrollment rate for white students was 62.9%, Hispanic students 56.2%, and Black students 56.6%. There...
St. Louis American
Jasmine Johnson set for Peace Corps adventure
St. Louis resident Jasmine Johnson will be among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Louis American
Relishing a new business
Mother, and son duo Sheryl and James Myers are taking the hot dog business by storm. Dog Gone It Gourmet Hot Dogs brings an old-school hot dog stand vibe to The Grove neighborhood, and it stands less than 10 feet from Sheryl Myers’ boutique. You walk up to the...
St. Louis American
SLPS forced to take alternate bus route plan
Retiring SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams was minutes before taping an appearance on the Nine PBS broadcast “Donnybrook Next Up” on August 11, 2022, but he was on a telephone call. It was obviously important. During the show, Adams explained that he was speaking with a Missouri Central representative...
St. Louis American
2022 DESIGN SERVICE RFQ THE NEW EXPERIENCE FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES
The Saint Louis Zoo seeks Statements of Qualifications from A/E firms and Interpretive Designers for the design of a “New Experience for Children and Families” on the site of the existing Children’s Zoo. Documents describing the submittal requirements are available as of 8/17/2022 on the Saint Louis Zoo website: stlzoo.org/vendor.
