Normandy, MO

St. Louis American

SEALED BIDS

Bids for Replace E m e r g e n c y G e n e r a t o r , Infrastructure, St. Louis Forensic Treatment Center - South, Project No. M1908-01, will be received by FMDC, State of MO, UNTIL 1:30 PM, 9/15/2022 via MissouriBUYS. Bidders must be registered to bid. For specific project information, go to: http://oa.mo.gov/ facilities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

In Loving Memory of Louise Dunn

Louise Latisha (Gray) Dunn was born in Marion Arkansas to the union of Edward and Roxie Gray. Louise, the youngest of 14 children, graduated from Vashon High School. She confessed her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and was an active member of Grow To Go Christian Center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS

IMPACT Strategies, Inc., as the selected Construction Manager, is requesting Subcontractor proposals for the SIHF/TRH Urgent Care - East St. Louis project, Bid Package #2 - Site & Building Trades. This is a tax-exempt project. Scope of work on the new SIHF/TRH Urgent Care project includes site work, building construction,...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
St. Louis American

Public health officials urge St. Louis families to get school-aged kids vaccinated

School districts across the St. Louis region are sending back-to-school letters this week outlining how health guidelines are changing this year. Many are describing a more relaxed environment than students have navigated in previous pandemic years. Along with those messages, some schools are encouraging families to get students vaccinated against...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Normandy, MO
Government
St. Louis American

‘Give the gift of life’

Local organizations and health professionals are encouraging the Black community to consider donating organs in August, which is Minority Donor Awareness Month. Among African Americans, there is a great deal of hesitancy when it comes to donating organs for those in need, according to LaKeisha Coleman, manager of community engagement at Mid-America Transplant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Webster U to address ‘postsecondary gap’ after graduation

There is a divide between the number of white high school graduates that move on to secondary education and students of color. According to the National Center for Education Statistics [NCES], in 2020 the college enrollment rate for white students was 62.9%, Hispanic students 56.2%, and Black students 56.6%. There...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Jasmine Johnson set for Peace Corps adventure

St. Louis resident Jasmine Johnson will be among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Relishing a new business

Mother, and son duo Sheryl and James Myers are taking the hot dog business by storm. Dog Gone It Gourmet Hot Dogs brings an old-school hot dog stand vibe to The Grove neighborhood, and it stands less than 10 feet from Sheryl Myers’ boutique. You walk up to the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

SLPS forced to take alternate bus route plan

Retiring SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams was minutes before taping an appearance on the Nine PBS broadcast “Donnybrook Next Up” on August 11, 2022, but he was on a telephone call. It was obviously important. During the show, Adams explained that he was speaking with a Missouri Central representative...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

2022 DESIGN SERVICE RFQ THE NEW EXPERIENCE FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

The Saint Louis Zoo seeks Statements of Qualifications from A/E firms and Interpretive Designers for the design of a “New Experience for Children and Families” on the site of the existing Children’s Zoo. Documents describing the submittal requirements are available as of 8/17/2022 on the Saint Louis Zoo website: stlzoo.org/vendor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

