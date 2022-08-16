Conway 14-year-old killed in weekend shooting; teen suspect charged with murder

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident
GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
The Post and Courier
Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closes to treat animals
CONWAY — The Horry County Animal Care Center will be closed to the public until at least Aug. 22, following a new Horry Police Department animal investigation requiring all shelter staff. During the closure, the shelter will not be able to conduct adoptions, nor accept owner surrenders or stray...
The Post and Courier
McDonald Road subdivision clears Georgetown County Planning Commission on second try
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved site plan review for a 51-lot single-family subdivision at McDonald Road and Moury Drive near Georgetown, just weeks after moving to reject it in a previous meeting. The Kingsbury subdivision request was reconsidered because the commission failed...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach residential development proposed for Water Tower Road near SC 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A future residential development could be built on vacant farmland along a former dirt road near North Myrtle Beach in an area of Horry County that has witnessed a building boom over the past decade. Water Tower Road, a nearly seven-mile stretch of road from...
The Post and Courier
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
The Post and Courier
Town of Kingstree continues to raise money, look at potential locations for downtown mural
The Town of Kingstree is moving ahead with its efforts to have a new mural painted in downtown. In addition to raising funds, the town is looking at potential spots to paint the mural. Main Street Director Katie Wheeler said the town has already raised $8,000 for the mural. The...
The Post and Courier
New Leadership Georgetown County class begins
GEORGETOWN — Members of the 30th Leadership Georgetown County class gathered at the Georgetown County Chamber Welcome Center in Pawleys Island on Aug. 17 for an orientation. With 26 members, the group is the largest Leadership class in the history of the program, said Beth Stedman, Chamber president and CEO. The next event for the group is a two-day retreat in September.
