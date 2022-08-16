Conway 14-year-old killed in weekend shooting; teen suspect charged with murder

GEORGETOWN — Members of the 30th Leadership Georgetown County class gathered at the Georgetown County Chamber Welcome Center in Pawleys Island on Aug. 17 for an orientation. With 26 members, the group is the largest Leadership class in the history of the program, said Beth Stedman, Chamber president and CEO. The next event for the group is a two-day retreat in September.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO