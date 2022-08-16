Read full article on original website
Mariners embrace ‘chaos ball’ against Angels
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais called it "chaos ball." It certainly worked for the Mariners on Monday night, as they scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 in the opener of a three-game series. The teams will meet again Tuesday...
Oakland A's cut fan favorite Stephen Piscotty to make way for rookie prospect
OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.Langeliers, a 24-year-old catcher and left fielder selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games for Triple-A Las Vegas after being acquired from Atlanta in the March trade that sent Matt Olson to the Braves. Langeliers was expected to make his major league debut as designated hitter for the A's at Texas on...
Chicago White Sox sign shortstop Elvis Andrus
Shortstop Elvis Andrus is signing a contract with the Chicago White Sox, ESPN reported on Thursday. Andrus, who turns 34
Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis. Christian...
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
Mariners try to keep win streak alive against the Athletics
Seattle Mariners (65-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-76, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-12, 4.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-10, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 1/2...
Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1
Arizona Diamondbacks (54-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7...
Giants starting Brandon Crawford at shortstop on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take over shortstop after Thairo Estrada was moved to second base, Wilmer Flores was named Tuesday's designated hitter, and J.D. Davis was rested. In a matchup versus Arizona's right-hander Merrill Kelly, our...
Willson Contreras homers twice as Cubs edge Orioles
Willson Contreras homered twice and Adrian Sampson threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2
Cal Raleigh homers twice as Mariners beat Angels
Cal Raleigh homered twice and Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker also went deep as the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game
