Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
Bryan Reynolds fires back at Red Sox’ Dennis Eckersley after Pittsburgh diss
On Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox battled in inter-league play. During the game, Red Sox broadcaster and pitching legend Dennis Eckersley had some harsh words when describing the Pirates lineup. Pittsburgh center fielder Bryan Reynolds wasn’t having it though. Bryan Reynolds on the Dennis Eckersley stuff: “I couldn’t give any less […] The post Bryan Reynolds fires back at Red Sox’ Dennis Eckersley after Pittsburgh diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Willi Castro scratched on Tuesday, Akil Baddoo to start
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. After Castro was scratched, Javier Baez will take over the shortstop position while Kerry Carpenter starts at designated hitter and Akil Baddoo was positioned in left field. In a matchup against right-hander Zach Plesac, our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillies CF Brandon Marsh leaves game vs. Reds with apparent knee injury
CINCINNATI (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent knee injury after attempting to make a play on a Jonathan India home run.Marsh collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park attempting to rob the home run in the third inning.Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer.Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters the team is awaiting the results of an MRI, but team doctors preliminarily believe it's a bone bruise. There's no word on his availability going forward at this time.Matt Vierling moved from left field to center field while infielder Nick Maton entered the game to play left field.It was Maton's first appearance in the outfield in the majors. Maton has played two games in center field in his professional career -- in 2021 in Triple A.Kyle Schwarber was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday because of a strained right calf. The Phillies hope to get Schwarber back on Friday.The Phillies ended up beating the Reds, 11-4, to earn their 10,000th win in franchise history.
thecomeback.com
Gabriel Moreno hits baseball so hard, it gets stuck in outfield wall
Wednesday has produced incredible moments of baseballs getting stuck, unlike any day we’ve ever seen. And they each happened in Triple-A games in the minor leagues. Earlier in the evening, there was a batted ball that plopped firmly into the ground in a game between Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) and Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate).
Yardbarker
A's use long ball to cruise past Rangers
Sean Murphy belted two home runs and prospect Shea Langeliers delivered his first major league blast on Wednesday night to power the Oakland Athletics to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Murphy added a double, drove in three runs and scored three runs. The catcher has...
Comments / 0