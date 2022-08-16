Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
piedmontexedra.com
Council approves move to solicit construction bids for new pool
In what City Council members said were huge moves forward for this major community campaign, the council voted to solicit construction bids for the Piedmont Community Pool project, and to formally authorize Alameda County to begin in the fall to levy a tax Piedmont residents approved in November 2020 to finance the project.
piedmontexedra.com
Aug. 18 Housing Element info session will be online and in-person
The “Housing Element 102” information session on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. will now be hybrid, says the city, with community members able to view the session in person in the Council Chambers as well as by Zoom and on KCOM. The information session, which will be...
piedmontexedra.com
‘Spare the Air’ caution continues through Wednesday
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for the region for Wednesday because of smoke from a wildfire elsewhere in the state. The air district had issued a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area for Tuesday due to triple-digit weather in parts of the region as well as smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties.
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Two stolen vehicles recovered in Piedmont
Honda CRV and Ford 150 found. The Piedmont Police Department recovered a pair of stolen vehicles on consecutive days. On August 7, a Piedmont Police officer found a 1997 Honda CRV with no license plates parked on Harrison Street. According to Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan, the officer did a records check and found the car was reported stolen out of Oakland on August 4. The vehicle was towed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piedmontexedra.com
Walk for Wellness kicks off this weekend
The Annual Walk for Wellness (WFW) is quickly approaching! The Walk for Wellness is the PUSD Wellness Center’s largest annual fundraiser. The walks will take place August 21 – 27, with a kick-off event August 21 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the vase in Piedmont Park. The Grubb Co is generously sponsoring a boba truck at the kick off event for the first 200 student walkers to sign up. Participants can register or sign up to sponsor the event HERE.
piedmontexedra.com
Litquake returns in October with fully in-person schedule
Litquake, San Francisco’s literary festival, returns this year with two weeks of events across the city. The festival will begin with an opening party at The Dairy, a large events space in the Sports Basement Store in the Presidio, on Oct. 6 and conclude on Oct. 22 with the highly anticipated annual Lit Crawl, where authors and fans gather at bars, bookstores, barbershops and laundromats in the Mission District.
piedmontexedra.com
Who’s that Good Dog?
Family: Ronnie, Kelly, Amber, Everett, and Paige Ellis. Adoption story: Our youngest daughter internet-stalked her. Mabel was living in the avenues in SF when we adopted her. Likes: FOOD! Mabel has never met a morsel she didn’t like and would do everything or anything for a bite — sit, shake, lay down, roll over, or dance.
Comments / 0