The Annual Walk for Wellness (WFW) is quickly approaching! The Walk for Wellness is the PUSD Wellness Center’s largest annual fundraiser. The walks will take place August 21 – 27, with a kick-off event August 21 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the vase in Piedmont Park. The Grubb Co is generously sponsoring a boba truck at the kick off event for the first 200 student walkers to sign up. Participants can register or sign up to sponsor the event HERE.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO