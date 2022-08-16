Read full article on original website
Oakland police arrest 2 suspects involved in recent armed Rolex robberies
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests earlier this week of two suspects in connection with at least one of the many recent armed Rolex robberies plaguing the Bay Area.In a press release posted to social media late Thursday morning, police noted that there has been a significant spike in this type of robbery over the past several months, both in Oakland and several other neighboring cities. There have been robberies targeting people wearing the expensive watches in Walnut Creek, San Leandro, Danville and other Bay Area towns."The Oakland Police Department (OPD) has investigated more than...
Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree
OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department.
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Pursuit, Crash In Orinda Wednesday
A man fleeing police on westbound Highway 24 apparently reversed and struck another car head-on, leaving the occupant with minor injuries, before fleeing up a hillside in Central Orinda Wednesday. Witnesses said police appeared to have been behind a black Dodge when the driver attempted to evade officers, striking another...
Dog stolen during Emeryville carjacking found one month later
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A two-year-old Yorkie was stolen from inside a car in Emeryville on July 14, KRON4 reported last month. About a month later, “Blue” was found and returned safely to his family, the Emeryville Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook. Blue was found this past weekend near Lake Merritt. Police said there […]
San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
Man charged in deadly shooting of 35-year-old in downtown Oakland
OAKLAND – A man is facing charges alleging he shot and killed another person following an argument in downtown Oakland earlier this month, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Eric Warrick, 37, allegedly shot 35-year-old Oakland resident Joshua Barnes at 3:16 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1900 block of Broadway, Oakland Police Officer Kevin Godchaux wrote in a probable cause statement. Barnes was found in a vehicle and taken to Highland Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:50 a.m., Godchaux wrote. Police arrested Warrick at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Hillside Street...
CHP Arrests Drivers for Alleged DUI Crash and Speeding with Outstanding Warrants
SAN RAFAEL— A DUI hit-and-run suspect and a driver wanted for outstanding warrants were arrested in separate incidents by California Highway Patrol. Both suspects were booked at Marin County Jail. Rashad Jamalandre Scott Sohan, 22 of Oakland, was clocked speeding while driving north of the Golden Gate Bridge. With...
17-year-old charged for fatal shooting at Brentwood gym
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way. […]
South San Francisco passes ordinance to address catalytic converter thefts
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With catalytic converter thefts rising around the Bay Area, the City of South San Francisco passed an ordinance Tuesday to attempt to address the issue. Possessing a used catalytic converter is now illegal in the city, it announced in a press release. “Stolen catalytic converters are a state-wide issue, […]
Marin 911: Oakland man speeds through Marin; nabbed by CHP
Pursuit: An Oakland man was arrested after a chase throughout Marin. CHP officers were clocking speeds of cars in the wee hours of Tuesday, Aug. 9. They measured a sedan going about 84 mph. They attempted to stop the car, but the car fled and made its way to the Canal area of San Rafael. The driver, CHP said, then ran away on foot. Rashad Jamalandre Sohan, 22, of Oakland was arrested and remains in jail.
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
Thousands of dollars of gift cards, devices stolen from youth center in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community youth center on San Francisco’s westside was burglarized Wednesday, according to a tweet from Supervisor Connie Chan. “Disheartening news for the Richmond, today @cyc_sf a great community partner to the Richmond neighborhood, their center located on Clement Stree[t] got burglarized, thousands of dollars worth of gift cards & devices […]
Woman shot several times inside Oakland home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
