OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests earlier this week of two suspects in connection with at least one of the many recent armed Rolex robberies plaguing the Bay Area.In a press release posted to social media late Thursday morning, police noted that there has been a significant spike in this type of robbery over the past several months, both in Oakland and several other neighboring cities. There have been robberies targeting people wearing the expensive watches in Walnut Creek, San Leandro, Danville and other Bay Area towns."The Oakland Police Department (OPD) has investigated more than...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO