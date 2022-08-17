Softball scoreboard: North Hall tops Cherokee Bluff

Genesis Satterfield, Ashley Callahan and Jacey Smith each had a pair of hits for North Hall in an 11-7 win against Cherokee Bluff on Tuesday.

In the pitching circle, Mac Taylor threw threw five solid innings, allowing six hits. Olivia Mullins pitched a pair of innings in relief for the Lady Trojans.

CHESTATEE 19, CENTRAL GWINNETT 2: Savannah Petty and Jaden Lee each drove in four runs for the Lady War Eagles on Tuesday. Lee had a team-high three hits for the Lady War Eagles.

In the pitching circle, Lacie James threw four innings with seven strikeouts.

WEST HALL 8, DAWSON COUNTY 3: Sapphire Barker, Callie Puckett and Morgan Coleman each had clutch hits for the Lady Spartans on Tuesday.

Up next, West Hall visits Pickens on Aug. 18 in Jasper.

SECKINGER 2, EAST HALL 1: Callie Dale went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Lady Vikings on Tuesday. For East Hall, Amari Burce threw six innings and allowed six hits and a pair of runs over 6 2/3 innings pitched.

