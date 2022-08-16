Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
247Sports
Jayden Johnson trimmed down, confident ahead of sophomore season
Arkansas is loaded with veteran talent in the secondary, but one experienced youngster to keep an eye on is sophomore defensive back Jayden Johnson, who is looking to make an increased impact for the Razorbacks following a promising debut season on the Hill. Last year as a true freshman, the...
247Sports
Why boxing gloves made an appearance at Arkansas football practice
Arkansas football took a page out of Eric Musselman's playbook on Thursday by breaking out the props at practice to put an extra emphasis on a teaching point. In this case, the defensive backs laced up the boxing gloves before one-on-ones in the red zone against the receivers. Musselman regularly...
Don't Expect Fakes on a Regular Basis from Hogs
Special teams coach Scott Fountain keeping them in arsenal to be used sparingly.
247Sports
Photos: Recent Razorback Media
Check out 60 photos of Razorback players and coaches from post-practice media sessions over the past week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma signs agreement with Arkansas for interstate air commerce and development
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and Arkansas signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a corridor for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to fly more freely between Tulsa and Bentonville, Arkansas. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the new agreement at the Oklahoma State University- Tulsa...
talkbusiness.net
Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office
Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
RELATED PEOPLE
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up
Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
KHBS
The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
Benton County retailer sells winning $1 million lottery ticket
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County. Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former FBI agent pleads guilty to destroying records in connection with former state senator’s trial
On August 17, a former FBI agent signed a plea agreement, admitting that he destroyed records on a computer hard drive.
Walmart+ members to receive Paramount+ at no extra cost
Walmart is adding a new streaming benefit to its membership offerings.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0