Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Jayden Johnson trimmed down, confident ahead of sophomore season

Arkansas is loaded with veteran talent in the secondary, but one experienced youngster to keep an eye on is sophomore defensive back Jayden Johnson, who is looking to make an increased impact for the Razorbacks following a promising debut season on the Hill. Last year as a true freshman, the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Why boxing gloves made an appearance at Arkansas football practice

Arkansas football took a page out of Eric Musselman's playbook on Thursday by breaking out the props at practice to put an extra emphasis on a teaching point. In this case, the defensive backs laced up the boxing gloves before one-on-ones in the red zone against the receivers. Musselman regularly...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office

Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
Person
Sam Pittman
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up

Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Benton County retailer sells winning $1 million lottery ticket

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County. Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
#Arkansas Razorbacks#American Football#College Football#Lsu
247Sports

247Sports

