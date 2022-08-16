Read full article on original website
U.S. Route 24 ramp closure and bridge project begin today just south of Carrollton
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – The second of seven bridges included in a rehabilitation project on Carroll County U.S. Route 24 will narrow today and an adjacent ramp will also close. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC to complete the rehabilitation project on the seven bridges in the Carrollton area.
Turkey Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E reopen to traffic
CARROLL COUNTY – The Turkey Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E between Routes D and PP is now reopen to traffic. Crews closed the road closed to all traffic on May 4 for a bridge replacement project, and were able to reopen it Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project.
Injuries sustained in multi vehicle collision
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - A multi vehicle accident yesterday afternoon injured a Cameron resident according to law enforcement. The report by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 23- year-old Timothy Sifers was the driver of a vehicle that hit the back of a towed unit being pulled by another driver. Northbound traffic on I-35 had slowed due to congestion, according to the report.
Milan resident arrested on outstanding warrants
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Milan resident was arrested by highway patrol on warrants last night. An incident report issued by Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occuredat 9:20 p.m. in Sullivan County. 35-year-old Kenneth Pendergraft was taken into custody on an Adair County warrant for statutory rape allegations. Additional warrants cited traffic offenses, and no valid operator's license.
Nearly 70 dogs seized from Ray County farm
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a farm residence in Ray County this weekend. According to Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers, an elderly couple at the residence admitted they were unable to care for the animals. Upon initial search of the residence, 25 Pitbulls and 25 Chihuahuas were located by responding deputies. Following the arrival of Reno Ranch Rescue for assistance, additional animals were found.
State Fair - Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen Announced
SEDALIA - According to a press release from the Missouri State Fair, 2022 Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen at the Missouri State Fair. Hadley is from Braymer, and is a member of the Braymer FFA chapter. Hadley’s prize-winning rabbits weighed an average of 4.7 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion...
Bruce Levan Thurman
Bruce Levan Thurman, 73 of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Richmond, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Richmond United Methodist Church in Richmond, with Pastor Cathy Myers officiating. Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 until the time of services at the church. Memorials are suggested to Richmond United Methodist Church or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
Court appearance filed regarding Slater woman's mental examination
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A court continues to await results of a mental examination months after it was initially filed in March. An entry in Tammy Hrabe's case, for appearance, was filed yesterday. Hrabe, of Slater, is charged with accessory to murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Judith Young.
Willie Andrew Fields
Willie Andrew Fields, 96 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, Missouri. He was born Sunday, August 1, 1926 in Higginsville, to the late Willie Fields and the late Clara (Lewis) Fields. He was a graduate of the Douglas School in Higginsville.
Community Participation Sought for Student Organization Fair
Area businesses, churches, and organizations are invited to participate in the annual North Central Missouri College Student Organization Fair on Wednesday, August 24. The Student Organization Fair is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. and run until approximately 1:30 p.m. The NCMC housing staff is organizing the event. NCMC wants...
Robin Ruth Kopp (Barker)
Robin Ruth Kopp (Barker), 65 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington, Missouri. She was born Wednesday, September 26, 1956 in Lexington, to the late Earl Barker and the late Virginia Barker. Robin attended Lexington High School in Lexington. She...
Shirley Arlene James Anderson
Shirley Arlene James Anderson passed away on August 14 2022 at the age of 76 after an arduous scuffle with cancer. She was born October 15, 1945 in Juneau Alaska to David and Virginia James while David was serving in the Coast Guard. She married the love of her life,...
Preliminary hearing waived in drug trafficking case
CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A Grain Valley man accused of trafficking drugs in Caldwell County is waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. According to court documents, an attorney representing the defendant, Seth Peterson, filed the waiver Tuesday afternoon regarding his three charges of drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance and single count of paraphernalia possession.
Browning man found guilty of unlawful weapons use
LINNEUS – A Browning man was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon by a Linn County court Wednesday. Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon says Wendell Dean Havens will serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections for reportedly shooting a person from a vehicle on April 6, 2021.
Myrtle Louise Vanderflute
Myrtle Louise Vanderflute, 91, a lifelong resident of Jamesport, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jamesport First Responders in care of the funeral home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 3 PM to 3:45PM, Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport, followed by a graveside service at 4 PM at Jamesport Memorial Cemetery in Jamesport. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport (660) 684-6133. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Donny Basse
Carrollton resident, Donny Basse, 76, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday August 19 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Bittiker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
David Bruce
Bosworth resident, David Bruce, 61, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral services will be 2 p.m Friday, August 19 at Bittiker Funeral Home. Visitation is one day prior, from 6 - 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
