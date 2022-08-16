Myrtle Louise Vanderflute, 91, a lifelong resident of Jamesport, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jamesport First Responders in care of the funeral home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 3 PM to 3:45PM, Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport, followed by a graveside service at 4 PM at Jamesport Memorial Cemetery in Jamesport. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport (660) 684-6133. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

JAMESPORT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO