Buchanan County, MO

Missouri Independent

Missouri senator faces attacks he says are payback for filibuster of Graves nomination

The political enemies made in Jefferson City by a state senator seeking to continue his political career in county government followed him home. State Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, must leave office in January because of term limits. He is running in the Republican primary for county executive in Jefferson County, challenging first-term incumbent Dennis Gannon.
MISSOURI STATE

