Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta HawksAdrian HolmanAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Celebrity DUI arrest, man does laundry in empty house, and traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The daughter of a reality television star faces DUI and underage drinking charges after a collision in Forsyth County.
‘She chose wrong:’ Spalding County 911 dispatcher arrested on meth charges
SPALDING COUNTY ,Ga. — A 911 dispatcher in Spalding County is behind bars and facing multiple drug charges. Earlier this week, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies were serving an arrest warrant at 59-year-old Susan Kimberly Lynch’s home when they found methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies also...
fox5atlanta.com
Store clerk caught on camera stealing lottery tickets, Coweta County deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A former store clerk is in trouble with the law after deputies say she was caught on camera stealing scratch-off lottery tickets. Coweta County investigators say it is a serious crime which comes with very serious charges. Investigators say the store clerk admitted to the crime...
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office says serial killer post is ‘fake news’
A widely shared post claiming a serial killer is abducting people in the Gainesville area is fake, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. The social media post includes a photo of a man in front of a blue backdrop. It says he drives a truck with LED lights that hits cars with women traveling alone and then abducts them when they stop.
Deputies search for two men tied to assault at Cherokee County Waffle House
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men and a truck tied to an assault at a Waffle House. The sheriff’s office released photos of the men seen inside the restaurant, as well as a truck they were believed to be driving.
CBS 46
Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
Owner of Dirty South Diesel charged with fraud
NEWNAN — The owner of Dirty South Diesel in Newnan was arrested and charged with insurance fraud and felony theft by taking. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the arrest of 43-year-old Courtney Jenkins Gour, of Newnan, on Monday. She has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud and three counts of felony theft by taking.
Help your Georgia State Patrol troopers win annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol needs your help to win the annual “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest from the American Association of State Troopers. GSP has previously won the annual content in 2016, 2017 and 2020. This year’s submission features two GSP cruisers with the MLB World...
Clayton News Daily
Former Clayton County police chief named Georgia Bureau of Investigation director
ATLANTA — Former Clayton County Police Chief Michael Register has been appointed as director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation pending approval of the Board of Public Safety, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. Register will fill the vacancy made by the Honorable Vic Reynolds' swearing-in as a Cobb Judicial...
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location
ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
State, county leaders considering increased oversight of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke during a public meeting Wednesday morning about their concerns with new leadership within the nonprofit’s board. “The safety is probably my biggest concern right now,” said Jama Hedgecoth, founder of the sanctuary. Hedgecoth told Channel...
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Savoy Automobile Museum
Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles. This world-class museum and showgrounds sits on approximately 37 acres in Cartersville, GA just off I-75, between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Make plans to visit soon!
Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea
BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Dogs at overcrowded Clayton County shelter in dire need of new homes by Thursday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least a dozen dogs are in desperate need of new homes as a metro animal shelter deals with overcrowding issues. The Clayton County Animal Control posted photos and names of the dogs that need new homes. The shelter placed a 1 p.m. deadline for Thursday or officials say they will have to begin to euthanize for space.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC
JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
Governor’s office files to kill subpoena seeking testimony in Fulton County election probe
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion Wednesday to kill a subpoena seeking his testimony before the Fulton County special grand jury looking into potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Kemp never testified in July, but according to sources in...
newyorkbeacon.com
Atlanta’s Image As Black Mecca Challenged by Facts of Infamous 1906 Race Massacre | VIDEOs
*ATLANTA — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been taught about the...
Jalopnik
No, Georgia, Golf Carts Are not the Green Transportation of the Future
People in Peachtree City, Georgia are pretty adamant that golf carts are a viable and responsible mode of transportation. Peachtree City is just a bit south of Georgia’s capitol, Atlanta, and Peachtree’s residents travel freely along 100 miles of golf cart paths. It has a population of 38,000 living among 13,000 households, but boasts 10,000 registered golf carts, according to Slate. If you live in Peachtree and don’t ride a golf cart, it’s possible you’re the odd one out.
