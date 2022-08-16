Yonsei Life & Health's "KidsTen042" becomes popular as health functional food that helps increase children height

Read full article on original website
healthcanal.com
ADHD Vs Autism: Differences, Similarities, Causes & Treatment 2022
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a lifelong condition that affects behavior and is commonly diagnosed in children. Similarly, autism is a complex chronic disorder frequently appearing during childhood, affecting behavior and development. Although ADHD and autism are distinct mental health conditions that affect brain neurodevelopment, they can co-exist, showing...
Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
People Exposed to COVID No Longer Need to Quarantine: CDC
"Persons who have had recent...exposure to an infected person should wear a mask for 10 days around others...," the CDC said in part.
A child becomes the third person with meningococcal after attending Splendour in the Grass as fresh warnings about the disease are issued
A child from the NSW north coast is the third person to contract meningococcal disease after attending the Splendour In The Grass music festival. Earlier this month a Sydney man in his 40s who had attended the festival died with the disease. NSW Health has urged anyone who attended Splendour...
US News and World Report
FDA: People Exposed to COVID-19 Without Symptoms Should Take 3 Rapid, At-Home Tests
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed its recommendations for taking rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests in the hopes of decreasing false negatives. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus should take at least two tests 48 hours apart, the FDA said in its new recommendations. Those who have no symptoms but believe they were exposed to the virus should take a minimum of three tests with each spaced 48 hours apart.
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
Good News Network
Large Study Suggests Doing Chores May Be Linked to a 21% Reduced Risk For Alzheimer’s Disease
Cooking, cleaning, and gardening may be linked to reducing your risk for developing Alzheimer’s by more than one-fifth (21%), according to new research. The study that looked at more than a half-million Brits also found the biggest protective activity to be regular brisk walks or bike rides, which were linked to a 35 percent reduction in the onset of the disease.
contagionlive.com
Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts
CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022
August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
nypressnews.com
Diabetes warning: ‘Hidden’ symptoms could be an ‘early sign’ of condition
According to the charity Diabetes UK: “More people than ever have diabetes. More people than ever are at risk of type 2 diabetes.” Although diabetes can be life-threatening, many people do not even realise they have the condition in its early stages. Navin Khosla, medical writer at NiceRx...
Japanese children learn to walk differently compared to those in other parts of the world, study finds
The manner of walking in Japanese children develops differently from that of those in other countries, according to a new study that sheds more light on the ways body movement patterns are linked to health.The research, published recently in the journal Scientific Reports, found that although the gait patterns of Japanese children aged 6-12 are similar to those from other developed countries, their development over the years differs.In the study, age-related differences in lower limb movements during walking were assessed by scientists, including those from Nagoya University in Japan.A person’s gait is a complex, unconscious motor pattern, essential for...
‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in adults
A “next generation” coronavirus booster jab which may only need administering once a year has been approved for use in adults.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses, and it will be the first dose approved in the UK which targets two strains of the virus.Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s...
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
FOXBusiness
King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns
King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
IFLScience
New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants
As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
Unvaccinated young adult becomes first US polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first US case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday. Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland county, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
Langya virus: What is the new disease discovered in China?
A potentially new fatal virus has been discovered in China, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said.The Langya henipavirus, known as “Langya,” is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews.According to a report in the Taipei Times, citing data from the CDC, 35 human infections have been reported so far.The report says that 26 patients "developed symptoms including fever, fatigue, a cough, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, headache, and vomiting."Human-to-human transmission has not been recorded.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More China conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitChina conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitAntony Blinken calls for cooling of tensions between US and China over Taiwan
Does ADHD Worsen With Age?
While anyone can struggle with maintaining focus at times, recurring issues can be indicative of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
