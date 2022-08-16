Read full article on original website
Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death
LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
Anne Heche's death ruled an accident, cause of death revealed by medical examiner
Anne Heche's cause and manner of death have been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Denise Dowse Is ‘in a Coma’ Due to a ‘Virulent Form of Meningitis’
Denise Dowse’s sister, Tracey Dowse, has revealed the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is fighting for her health in a coma after being hospitalized for meningitis. Tracey took to social media on Sunday, August 7, to share the news with “family and friends,” while asking for “support and prayers” for the Insecure alum, 64. "As many […]
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
The Wendy Williams staff allegedly enabled her drinking but now that the show is over they are spilling details
Wendy Williams staff is talking now that they no longer have jobs. The former employees of The Wendy Williams show are speaking out regarding the talk show host's struggles with sobriety during her 13-year run. Now that they no longer have jobs they fear losing some of the staff is making startling allegations against their former boss. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter about Wendy's alleged condition during the final years on the daytime talk show prior to her going on hiatus and finally being unable to continue.
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck
Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
Anne Heche car crash scene footage released: Inside damaged Los Angeles home
New video footage documenting the aftermath of Anne Heche's car crash Aug. 5 revealed damage to the house after the late actress crashed her car into the house, and it erupted into flames. Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies combed through the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near...
‘Chicago Justice’ Alum Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed After She Was Found Dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed six months after her death at age 43. The Chicago Justice alum died by suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained by Us Weekly. The report — released on Thursday, August 11 — noted that there were also “nontoxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine” found in Pearlman’s system at the time of her death.
LA County coroner rules Anne Heche's death an accident
The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.
Jessica Klein, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Northern Exposure’ Writer, Dead at 66
Jessica Klein, a writer and producer who is best known for her work on the hit TV teen drama series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has passed away at the age of 66 after battling pancreatic cancer. Her daughter, Shira Rose, confirmed the news. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica...
New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death
New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged. Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32. Sergeant Edward Soto of the...
