Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight. […]
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
Only 2 contestants in Iowa State Fair’s 2022 Big Boar Contest due to more expensive feed
OK, inflation has officially gone too far: This year’s Iowa State Fair Big Boar Contest only had two entries. People involved with the competition point to higher-than-normal feed prices and excessive heat as the main reasons why the 2022 pen was so empty. Normally, there are five-to-10 big boys...
Potato Creation Wins Iowa State Fair's Best Food Contest
(Des Moines, IA) -- This year's Best New Food Winner at the Iowa State Fair is "The Finisher." It's a large potato, loaded with everything. The food item is sold at the Rib Shack, south of the Riley Stage. The $10 item consist of a large potato (special-ordered from Idaho),...
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Enthusiasts and engineers show off their tractors at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens of tractors lined up along the grand concourse Tuesday morning. From classic wheels from the 1950s to more modern ones, enthusiasts and engineers showed off their high-power low-speed vehicles. One of the exhibitors KCCI met says rebuilding tractors became his passion after retirement. "The...
Massive baked potato 'The Finisher' crowned People's Choice Best New Food at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The people have spoken: The Finisher is officially 2022’s Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. While there were 53 new foods at the fair this year, only three made it to the final round to compete for the Best New Food title. The Finisher (The Rib Shack) faced tough competition from the "OMG" Chicken Sandwich (Chicken City) and Pork Picnic in a Cup (Iowa Pork Tent).
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022
(Rossie, IA) -- A woman in rural Clay County died near the driveway to her home after being attacked by her dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash on a county road near Rossie, about 12 miles south of Spencer. The caller told dispatchers he could see a person in a nearby ditch but was unable to get close because of a group of large dogs near the person. Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office determined it was not a crash and the person in the ditch -- identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe -- had died from injuries caused by the five dogs that were all determined to be hers. All five of the animals were euthanized following the investigation.
Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
[WATCH] Hudson Native’s Heart Stopping ‘Ninja’ Run
You might need to take a seat for this one. One Eastern Iowa native had the whole country on the edge of our seats this week. Iowans seem to always do well on the hit competition show 'American Ninja Warrior.' This year the crew from Cedar Falls came back with a vengeance.
Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report For August 18th
Northwest Iowa — Here is the Thursday, August 18, 2022 Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
