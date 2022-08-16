Read full article on original website
Related
NC man charged with killing mother of his children, sheriff says
More than a year after the death of a 35-year-old mother, the man suspected to be responsible for pulling the trigger has been charged with murder—and he is no stranger.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
WMBF
Suspect surrenders after 17-year-old girl shot in Robeson Co.; 2 teens still wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot over the weekend in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt surrendered to investigators on Tuesday morning. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a...
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found at Rockingham motel
ROCKINGHAM — Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found at a local motel late last month. According to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department, the body of William Mark Brown Jr. was found at the Budget Inn on July 30. His...
Man charged with assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping in East Rockingham shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman during an early morning argument in East Rockingham over the weekend. A deputy was flagged down just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 and told that a woman had been shot, according to a press release issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
richmondobserver
Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
The Director of Communications and External Affairs for the Department of Social Services, Connely-Anne Ragley, gives tips about what to look for when searching for a new childcare facility. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxb.com
Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner
The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Horry County left another teen dead. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road, which is off Old Reaves Ferry Road. According to the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for three suspects following Dollar General armed robbery
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects they say robbed a Dollar General in Tabor City. Just after 9:00 pm on Friday the Sheriff’s Office responded to the store at 4248 Swamp Fox Highway East in reference to an armed robbery in progress.
WMBF
Coroner: Driver in fatal crash into Florence County building identified
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A van versus building crash in Florence County left one man dead Wednesday night, troopers said. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Nathan Hammond, 44, of Florence. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just after 10:20 p.m....
Cumberland County residents: If you get a call from someone saying you are being arrested for not showing up to jury duty, it's a scam
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County officials are warning of a scam where someone impersonates a judge and threatens residents with arrest because they didn't show up for jury duty. During the scam call, the caller says that the Cumberland County resident has failed to respond to a jury summons...
Florence County coroner identifies 22-year-old found shot dead in car
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. The victim was identified as Malik Daveon Zimmerman, […]
FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch, North Carolina deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
RCSO: Pot found in pocket of man driving without license, open container
HOFFMAN — A man wanted for failure to appear in court is facing several new charges following a traffic stop this week. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the Hoffman area around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 when he noticed a truck on U.S. 1 with no operating tail lights.
Body found near Timmonsville identified as missing man; being investigated as homicide
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A body found Tuesday evening near Timmonsville has been identified as that of a missing man, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating along with […]
Comments / 2