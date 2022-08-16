ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Gas prices may fall more, and drivers start to notice

By Jonathan Make Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 2 days ago
CHEYENNE – Gasoline prices are falling nationwide, prices at gas stations across the state are drawing closer to the U.S. average, and experts say prices in many places may decline further still. And in this city, gas prices on average now are even less expensive than in the U.S. as a whole.

Frequent drivers also are starting to notice, according to two driving professionals with whom the Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke by phone this past weekend. They, too, were hopeful that what they pay for a gallon of gas locally will continue to fall.

#Gas Prices
