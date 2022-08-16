Read full article on original website
KCBY
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
KCBY
Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought
SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
KCBY
Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID
PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
KCBY
Utah parents had school investigate if girl was trans after she beat their daughters in competition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (TND) — After their daughters were defeated at a state competition in Utah, parents reportedly asked for the winning athlete's gender to be investigated, believing she may be transgender. Then, apparently prompted by the complaint lodged by those parents, the Utah High School Activities Association...
KCBY
Bag limit for halibut fisheries increases
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — With anglers casting their lines for salmon and tuna, they're leaving more Pacific Halibut behind. Now, the state halibut fisheries are making changes. This is happening at the fisheries near Port Orford and Brookings. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is bumping up the...
KCBY
Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
KCBY
Social media an effective tool for wildfire information, resources
When wildfires affect the area where you live, you need to get information on the status of the fire and what to do if you need to evacuate as soon as possible. Social media has become a crucial resource for victims of wildfires. Mikel Chavez, one of the admins of...
KCBY
Idaho State Police to transition away from Dodge Chargers after car maker goes electric
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Earlier this week, Dodge announced it would no longer be producing gasoline-powered Dodge Chargers after 2023. It's planning to move the model to electric. This decision will affect one of the automaker's repeat customers -- Idaho State Police, which currently uses Dodge Chargers as one...
KCBY
Drone footage captures alligator attacking firefighter in Florida lake
WASHINGTON (TND) — A firefighter was attacked by an alligator in Florida — and it was caught on camera. Drone footage shows the alligator approach a man identified as J.C. La Verde. The footage was shared on YouTube, with the caption noting that the attack occurred while La...
