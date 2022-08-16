ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought

SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KCBY

Bag limit for halibut fisheries increases

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — With anglers casting their lines for salmon and tuna, they're leaving more Pacific Halibut behind. Now, the state halibut fisheries are making changes. This is happening at the fisheries near Port Orford and Brookings. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is bumping up the...
BROOKINGS, OR
KCBY

Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Kate Brown

Comments / 0

Community Policy