WebMD
Long COVID Risk Associated With Certain Symptoms: Study
July 21, 2022 -- People who reported sore throats, headaches, and hair loss soon after testing positive for COVID-19 may be more likely to have lingering symptoms months later, according to a recent study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers have been trying to determine who faces a higher risk for...
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flareup, a British study released Tuesday suggests. Gout is a common, painful form of inflammatory arthritis that often affects the big toe joint. According to the research, gout patients who...
nypressnews.com
Antihistamines: The potentially ‘life-threatening’ side effect that can cause ‘disability’
Medscape explains that the classic triad of the condition comprises myalgia, generalised weakness and darkened urine. The presentations of rhabdomyolysis can vary considerably, however, causing other symptoms like fever, nausea and vomiting. The initial presentations, which can be non-specific, include:. Muscle pain and tenderness. Decreased muscle strength. Soft tissue swelling.
psychologytoday.com
How Cannabis Affects Vision
Cannabis causes well-known changes to perception but little is known about its effect on basic vision. A recent study put 31 adult participants through a battery of basic vision tests after smoking cannabis. Small decreases in visual acuity after smoking cannabis were seen across tests of spatial acuity, depth perception,...
verywellhealth.com
Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
healio.com
Comorbidities appear prevalent among patients with rhinitis, rhinosinusitis
The most common comorbidities among patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis included asthma, other chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal diseases and cardiovascular diseases. 3.9% of all patients had nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-exacerbated respiratory disease. A patient’s visit burden increased with more inflammatory upper airway diseases. Patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis frequently suffered...
Medical News Today
Does CBD oil help schizophrenia?
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the ingredients in the cannabis plant that contains little or no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). There is emerging research that CBD may reduce symptoms of schizophrenia, but a person should not use the compound as an alternative to medical treatment. Emerging research suggests that it may reduce...
MedicalXpress
Consuming green vegetables, supplements suppresses inflammatory bowel disease
The dietary supplement chlorophyllin alleviates inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, according to researchers from the Center for Diabetes and Metabolism Research at Sichuan University in China and from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In addition, chlorophyllin significantly reduces mortality related to IBD, weight loss, diarrhea and hidden blood in the stool, intestinal epithelial damage and infiltration of inflammatory cells. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APS select article for August.
aao.org
Week in review: Endophthalmitis linked to pandemic mask wearing, quality of life in children with glaucoma, ocular manifestations of IBD
Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Increases in postsurgical endophthalmitis may be linked to pandemic mask wearing. A Japanese retrospective study assessed the effects of COVID-19 pandemic–related mask wearing on endophthalmitis rates following vitrectomy or cataract surgery. Researchers noted significantly higher postsurgical endophthalmitis rates in the COVID-masking period (July 2020 to June 2021) than in the pre-pandemic period (January to December 2019), with an even greater incidence in the vitrectomy-alone group (OR 3.05). Interestingly, among the identified pathogens, Staphylococcus lugdonensis was seen only during the COVID-masking period. British Journal of Ophthalmology.
healio.com
Top in GI: Updated gastroparesis guidelines; risks of alcohol consumption in young adults
The American College of Gastroenterology has updated its guidance for the treatment and management of gastroparesis. Highlights from the guidelines include a recommendation for a small particle diet to increase the likelihood of symptom relief and enhanced gastric emptying. It was the top story in gastroenterology last week. Another top...
Medical News Today
What to know about taking codeine for COPD
Codeine is an opioid medication that doctors may use to treat pain and cough. It is a powerful drug, and people can quickly develop tolerance or dependence. Although there is no cure for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), treatments can help relieve the symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. Opioids — such as codeine — may be valuable in alleviating some symptoms, but doctors do not prescribe them frequently because of the risks.
labroots.com
Coffee May Reduce the Risk of Atrial Fibrillation
Coffee, also known as java, joe, mud, the elixir of life, and so many other terms, is one of the most popular drinks worldwide. A whopping 66% of people drink coffee daily in the United States alone. Due to the ubiquitous consumption of coffee, there is much interest in exploring its beneficial and detrimental health effects. Studies have demonstrated coffee's beneficial effects on common cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease and heart failure. However, the impact of coffee consumption on certain cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation (AF) is poorly understood. Considering AF is the most common cardiac arrhythmia, with a prevalence expected to increase in the coming decades, exploring the relationship between coffee and AF is particularly interesting. Is this outrageously popular 'elixir of life' good or bad when it comes to AF?
verywellhealth.com
What Is Pituitary (Secondary) Hypothyroidism?
Pituitary hypothyroidism is a rare condition characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone due to failure of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a pea-sized structure in the brain that releases thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This hormone circulates in the blood and tells the thyroid to release its own hormones.
labroots.com
Two Studies Describe Powerful Antibodies That Neutralize SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has mutated many times into new variants, some that we don't hear about because they haven't changed the course of the pandemic, while others have become variants of concern, and spread widely. Some of the genetic mutations have enabled the virus to evade the immune system in new ways, a major concern with one of the latest variants, Omicron. But scientists have now identified some powerful antibodies that can take down many different variants of SARS-CoV-2. Two unrelated studies have been reported in Science Immunology and Science Translational Medicine, which have described these antibodies.
pharmacytimes.com
Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema
Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
