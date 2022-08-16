Coffee, also known as java, joe, mud, the elixir of life, and so many other terms, is one of the most popular drinks worldwide. A whopping 66% of people drink coffee daily in the United States alone. Due to the ubiquitous consumption of coffee, there is much interest in exploring its beneficial and detrimental health effects. Studies have demonstrated coffee's beneficial effects on common cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease and heart failure. However, the impact of coffee consumption on certain cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation (AF) is poorly understood. Considering AF is the most common cardiac arrhythmia, with a prevalence expected to increase in the coming decades, exploring the relationship between coffee and AF is particularly interesting. Is this outrageously popular 'elixir of life' good or bad when it comes to AF?

