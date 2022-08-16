ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
ophthalmologytimes.com

High-tech, noninvasive imaging identifies early glaucoma

Flavoprotein fluorescence could serve as a new biomarker, according to a Mount Sinai study. This measurement could potentially be used as a first-line indicator to monitor of glaucoma progression for the patient and the physician. A novel non-invasive ocular imaging method may be able to detect an early indicator of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes

A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells

Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
CHICAGO, IL
Medical News Today

Cataract surgery and macular degeneration: Correlation

If a person has cataract surgery, it will not affect their risk of developing or progressing macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the macula of the eye. It impacts the center part of the light-sensitive retina and affects a person’s central vision. A cataract is another...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Disease#Glaucoma#National Eye Institute#Diseases#General Health#The Retina Service#Fpf
International Business Times

Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide

With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
AMERICAS
MindBodyGreen

The Science On How Magnesium Promotes Sleepiness + Best Forms For Bed

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Think of magnesium as fuel for your busy body. Without it, getting just about anywhere will be a struggle. The essential mineral helps support many physiological processes, including active ones like muscle contraction and more calming ones like relaxation and sleep.* If you're curious about magnesium's sleepy properties and how to incorporate them into bedtime, read on.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness

Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
nypressnews.com

The vitamin deficiency affecting 1 in 5 Britons linked to poor sleep

Vitamin D can enter the body in two forms, through diet or through the skin because of ultraviolet light. When it is absorbed, it does wonders. But a study published in the journal Nutrients suggests a deficiency in it is associated with a “higher risk” of sleeping disorders.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Detection of rare genetic mutation in one family could lead to better diabetes treatments

A rare genetic mutation could help explain why some families are more susceptible to diabetes and kidney failure, according to a new study led by University of Utah Health scientists. They say the discovery, made within multiple generations of a single family, could ultimately lead to better treatments for these conditions among a range of patients, no matter if they inherited the mutation or not.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease

Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MindBodyGreen

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment

Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Knowing When It's Thyroid Eye Disease

While proptosis may be one of the hallmark symptoms of thyroid eye disease, in reality, the condition is far more complex and challenging than meets the (bulging) eye. Other symptoms include double vision, dryness, pain, grittiness, and excessive tearing, along with bloodshot eyes, swelling, and puffiness. Left unchecked, more severe and rarer presentations of thyroid eye disease can lead to decreased, blurry, or loss of vision.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HealthCentral.com

What Does Dactylitis Have to Do With Psoriatic Arthritis?

Severe swelling of the fingers and toes may be a symptom of an arthritic disease. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re experiencing painful, severe swelling of your fingers and toes—and you haven’t jammed your hand in a door lately or stubbed your foot against a chair—there’s a good chance you’re dealing with an inflammatory condition. The medical term is dactylitis (named for the Greek word ‘dakylos,’ which means finger)—intense inflammation of the whole digit (a.k.a. finger or toe). It’s strongly linked to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects joints, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and possible long-term damage. What exactly is the connection between these two conditions? We talked to top rheumatologists to find out how they’re related—and how to get relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the health benefits of pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds are edible seeds that people typically roast for consumption. They are a common ingredient in Mexican cuisine, and individuals often eat them as a nutritious snack. People often refer to pumpkin seeds as “pepitas,” which is Spanish for “little seed of squash.”. This feature is...
NUTRITION
Nature.com

Role of necroptosis in airflow limitation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: focus on small-airway disease and emphysema

Airflow limitation with intractable progressive mechanisms is the main disease feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The pathological process of airflow limitation in COPD involves necroptosis, a form of programmed necrotic cell death with pro-inflammatory properties. In this paper, the correlations of small-airway disease and emphysema with airflow limitation in COPD were firstly reviewed; then, based on this, the effects of necroptosis on small-airway disease and emphysema were analysed, and the possible mechanisms of necroptosis causing airflow limitation in COPD were explored. The results showed that airflow limitation is caused by a combination of small-airway disease and emphysema. In addition, toxic particulate matter stimulates epithelial cells to trigger necroptosis, and necroptosis promotes the expulsion of cell contents, the abnormal hyperplasia of pro-inflammatory mediators and the insufficient clearance of dead cells by macrophages; these processes, coupled with the interaction of necroptosis and oxidative stress, collectively result in small-airway disease and emphysema in COPD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

GlyNAC supplementation reverses aging hallmarks in aging humans

A randomized, double blind human clinical trial conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals that supplementation with GlyNAC—a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine—improves many age-associated defects in older humans and powerfully promotes healthy aging. This is relevant because until now, there have been no solutions toward improving many of these age-related declines in people.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Brain support cells transfer their mitochondria to fight free radicals

After a brain hemorrhage, neural support cells called astrocytes enhance healing by transferring their mitochondria to damaged neurons. The healthy mitochondria stimulate the production of a free radical-fighting enzyme, according to new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience. An artery in the brain bursts. Blood rushes into the tissue,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy