ophthalmologytimes.com
High-tech, noninvasive imaging identifies early glaucoma
Flavoprotein fluorescence could serve as a new biomarker, according to a Mount Sinai study. This measurement could potentially be used as a first-line indicator to monitor of glaucoma progression for the patient and the physician. A novel non-invasive ocular imaging method may be able to detect an early indicator of...
MedicalXpress
Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Medical News Today
Cataract surgery and macular degeneration: Correlation
If a person has cataract surgery, it will not affect their risk of developing or progressing macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the macula of the eye. It impacts the center part of the light-sensitive retina and affects a person’s central vision. A cataract is another...
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
International Business Times
Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide
With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
MindBodyGreen
The Science On How Magnesium Promotes Sleepiness + Best Forms For Bed
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Think of magnesium as fuel for your busy body. Without it, getting just about anywhere will be a struggle. The essential mineral helps support many physiological processes, including active ones like muscle contraction and more calming ones like relaxation and sleep.* If you're curious about magnesium's sleepy properties and how to incorporate them into bedtime, read on.
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
nypressnews.com
The vitamin deficiency affecting 1 in 5 Britons linked to poor sleep
Vitamin D can enter the body in two forms, through diet or through the skin because of ultraviolet light. When it is absorbed, it does wonders. But a study published in the journal Nutrients suggests a deficiency in it is associated with a “higher risk” of sleeping disorders.
MedicalXpress
Detection of rare genetic mutation in one family could lead to better diabetes treatments
A rare genetic mutation could help explain why some families are more susceptible to diabetes and kidney failure, according to a new study led by University of Utah Health scientists. They say the discovery, made within multiple generations of a single family, could ultimately lead to better treatments for these conditions among a range of patients, no matter if they inherited the mutation or not.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
Medical News Today
Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment
Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
MedPage Today
Clinical Challenges: Knowing When It's Thyroid Eye Disease
While proptosis may be one of the hallmark symptoms of thyroid eye disease, in reality, the condition is far more complex and challenging than meets the (bulging) eye. Other symptoms include double vision, dryness, pain, grittiness, and excessive tearing, along with bloodshot eyes, swelling, and puffiness. Left unchecked, more severe and rarer presentations of thyroid eye disease can lead to decreased, blurry, or loss of vision.
HealthCentral.com
What Does Dactylitis Have to Do With Psoriatic Arthritis?
Severe swelling of the fingers and toes may be a symptom of an arthritic disease. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re experiencing painful, severe swelling of your fingers and toes—and you haven’t jammed your hand in a door lately or stubbed your foot against a chair—there’s a good chance you’re dealing with an inflammatory condition. The medical term is dactylitis (named for the Greek word ‘dakylos,’ which means finger)—intense inflammation of the whole digit (a.k.a. finger or toe). It’s strongly linked to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects joints, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and possible long-term damage. What exactly is the connection between these two conditions? We talked to top rheumatologists to find out how they’re related—and how to get relief.
Medical News Today
What are the health benefits of pumpkin seeds?
Pumpkin seeds are edible seeds that people typically roast for consumption. They are a common ingredient in Mexican cuisine, and individuals often eat them as a nutritious snack. People often refer to pumpkin seeds as “pepitas,” which is Spanish for “little seed of squash.”. This feature is...
Nature.com
Role of necroptosis in airflow limitation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: focus on small-airway disease and emphysema
Airflow limitation with intractable progressive mechanisms is the main disease feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The pathological process of airflow limitation in COPD involves necroptosis, a form of programmed necrotic cell death with pro-inflammatory properties. In this paper, the correlations of small-airway disease and emphysema with airflow limitation in COPD were firstly reviewed; then, based on this, the effects of necroptosis on small-airway disease and emphysema were analysed, and the possible mechanisms of necroptosis causing airflow limitation in COPD were explored. The results showed that airflow limitation is caused by a combination of small-airway disease and emphysema. In addition, toxic particulate matter stimulates epithelial cells to trigger necroptosis, and necroptosis promotes the expulsion of cell contents, the abnormal hyperplasia of pro-inflammatory mediators and the insufficient clearance of dead cells by macrophages; these processes, coupled with the interaction of necroptosis and oxidative stress, collectively result in small-airway disease and emphysema in COPD.
MedicalXpress
GlyNAC supplementation reverses aging hallmarks in aging humans
A randomized, double blind human clinical trial conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals that supplementation with GlyNAC—a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine—improves many age-associated defects in older humans and powerfully promotes healthy aging. This is relevant because until now, there have been no solutions toward improving many of these age-related declines in people.
MedicalXpress
Brain support cells transfer their mitochondria to fight free radicals
After a brain hemorrhage, neural support cells called astrocytes enhance healing by transferring their mitochondria to damaged neurons. The healthy mitochondria stimulate the production of a free radical-fighting enzyme, according to new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience. An artery in the brain bursts. Blood rushes into the tissue,...
