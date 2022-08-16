ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
petpress.net

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws? 6 Reasons Behind This Behaviour

Do you ever wonder why your dog licks his paws? It’s a behavior that is often perplexing to pet owners. Why do dogs lick their paws? Is it because they’re dirty and need to clean? Is there something wrong with them? Or is it just a weird quirk that they do for no reason?
dogster.com

How Much Food to Feed My Dog — Based on Breed and Size

How much food you feed your dog is a more important question than you may think. When incorrect, the caloric and nutritional makeup of your dog’s food and treats can have an adverse effect on his standard of living and overall length of life. Discuss the topic with your trusted veterinarian in an open and honest dialogue. Together you can come up with a plan that will allow you to help your dog remain healthy.
Pocono Update

The Reasons Why Your Dog Eats Grass May Surprise You

Almost everyone who has owned a dog has been through the dilemma of their favorite furry friend eating grass. Is this behavior healthy, safe, or dangerous? Pet experts have this to say on the matter. This article of Explained digs into the reasons why our dog eats grass.
dogster.com

Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?

Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Maya Devi

Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
