petpress.net
Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws? 6 Reasons Behind This Behaviour
Do you ever wonder why your dog licks his paws? It’s a behavior that is often perplexing to pet owners. Why do dogs lick their paws? Is it because they’re dirty and need to clean? Is there something wrong with them? Or is it just a weird quirk that they do for no reason?
dogster.com
How Much Food to Feed My Dog — Based on Breed and Size
How much food you feed your dog is a more important question than you may think. When incorrect, the caloric and nutritional makeup of your dog’s food and treats can have an adverse effect on his standard of living and overall length of life. Discuss the topic with your trusted veterinarian in an open and honest dialogue. Together you can come up with a plan that will allow you to help your dog remain healthy.
The Reasons Why Your Dog Eats Grass May Surprise You
Almost everyone who has owned a dog has been through the dilemma of their favorite furry friend eating grass. Is this behavior healthy, safe, or dangerous? Pet experts have this to say on the matter. This article of Explained digs into the reasons why our dog eats grass.
dogster.com
Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?
Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered
When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
My little boy only complained of tummy ache – now he’s got a 5% chance of surviving
THE parents of a seven-year-old boy have been told he has a five per cent chance of survival after he complained of stomach aches. Tyler Lynch was five when he began experiencing pain, in May 2020, and his life hasn’t been the same since. Months later, when he woke...
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
6 Supplements You Should Be Taking Over 50 For A Longer Life
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2021. Supplements can serve a number of purposes in your diet, from providing nutrients that you may be missing otherwise, to supporting your immune system and overall well bei...
Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face
There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
