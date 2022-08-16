ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU soccer team opens season with rout of Stephen F. Austin

The LSU soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles scored the first goal of the season in the 15th minute, and Mollie Baker made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. The second half...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wide receiver Chandler Whitfield happy to be home and playing for Southern

The timing wasn’t perfect for Chandler Whitfield’s homecoming, but the Southern receiver isn’t complaining about how his college career has intersected with Southern University. During his fourth year of college and second year as a Jaguar, the former Zachary star finds himself fitting into the up-tempo offense...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Top cornerback in Louisiana commits to Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four star recruit out of Woodlawn, Jordan Matthews, is headed to the SEC. The top-rated cornerback in the state of Louisiana picks Tennessee. Although his father played football for LSU, Matthews believes Knoxville, TN is the place for him. “I had three deciding factors,” said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director

Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
LAFAYETTE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

SLU begins pinning tradition for teacher candidates

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education started a new tradition by hosting its first pinning ceremony. Held July 25, the event celebrated 43 teacher candidates entering their final semester of yearlong residency placements. According to the college, the pinning ceremony is vital to continue prioritizing the principles of the...
HAMMOND, LA

