theadvocate.com
LSU soccer team opens season with rout of Stephen F. Austin
The LSU soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Taylor Dobles scored the first goal of the season in the 15th minute, and Mollie Baker made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. The second half...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for LSU football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with LSU. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. If you called the way LSU’s 2021 season would play out, congrats. Go buy...
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Matt Mauck went from minor league baseball to a national championship
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Wednesday marked 18 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 18, Matt Mauck:. 18 Matt Mauck. QB, 2001-03.
theadvocate.com
Wide receiver Chandler Whitfield happy to be home and playing for Southern
The timing wasn’t perfect for Chandler Whitfield’s homecoming, but the Southern receiver isn’t complaining about how his college career has intersected with Southern University. During his fourth year of college and second year as a Jaguar, the former Zachary star finds himself fitting into the up-tempo offense...
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
One LSU cornerback gained 26 pounds this offseason, and he's standing out
When transfer Colby Richardson showed up in workouts with LSU, a few things were evident for the former McNeese State cornerback. See more on WWL and Audacy.
theadvocate.com
Junior college transfer Trey Laing bringing more of a pass rush to Southern defense
The overhauled Southern defense will have a capable pass rushing defensive end, and his name is not Jordan Lewis. Junior college transfer Trey Laing has been one of the standouts during the Jaguars’ preseason practice, working his way up the ladder with his ability to harass the quarterback. Lewis,...
theadvocate.com
LSU practice observations: Wide receivers stand out while questions remain at other spots
LSU held its 12th preseason practice Wednesday morning outside the football operations building. The entirely open session, which finished with a full-team period, revealed a lot about where the team stands two weeks into preseason camp. Find a summary here of how the quarterbacks played. The rest of our observations...
theadvocate.com
Is the triple option right for Donaldsonville? Tigers look to Raiyen Oatis to prove it
Options are usually a good thing in football — unless your team is the one learning to execute a new triple-option offense. Donaldsonville’s Raiyen Oatis wants to punch holes in that notion. And opposing defenses, too. “I hadn’t played quarterback since middle school, so I had to get...
theadvocate.com
St. James athlete Khai Prean explains why he became the latest local prospect to choose LSU
Versatility is one of the things that sets Khai Prean apart from many other 2023 football prospects. Though it may be hard to narrow down what might be the best position Prean might play. The St. James senior made a definitive decision Tuesday night by announcing his commitment to LSU.
Baton Rouge, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Denham Springs High School football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
cenlanow.com
Top cornerback in Louisiana commits to Tennessee
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four star recruit out of Woodlawn, Jordan Matthews, is headed to the SEC. The top-rated cornerback in the state of Louisiana picks Tennessee. Although his father played football for LSU, Matthews believes Knoxville, TN is the place for him. “I had three deciding factors,” said...
theadvocate.com
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
theadvocate.com
A key member of the UL athletic department has left to become an AD at his alma mater
University of Louisiana at Lafayette deputy athletic director Nico Yantko was introduced Tuesday as the new director of athletics at his alma mater, Murray State University. “What a day,” said Yantko, who graduated from Murray State in 2009 as a football student-athlete for the Racers. “What an emotional experience.”
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director
Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
tigerdroppings.com
Hottest teachers you had at LSU
Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
theadvocate.com
SLU begins pinning tradition for teacher candidates
Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education started a new tradition by hosting its first pinning ceremony. Held July 25, the event celebrated 43 teacher candidates entering their final semester of yearlong residency placements. According to the college, the pinning ceremony is vital to continue prioritizing the principles of the...
