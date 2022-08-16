Read full article on original website
Judge who signed FBI Mar-a-Lago warrant tells DoJ to respond to request to unseal it
The judge who signed the warrant granting the FBI permission to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has instructed the Department of Justice to respond to a request to unseal it.Mr Trump has the prerogative to release the warrant himself, but has yet to do so despite calls from across the political spectrum to make it public. As a result, newspapers and campaign groups are suing to obtain it for public scrutiny.Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered on Wednesday that “on or before 5:00pm Eastern time on August 15, 2022, the Government shall file a Response to the Motion to Unseal. The...
Justice Dept investigation into Jan. 6 now encompasses communications of allies of Trump
The Justice Department's criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the U.S. Capitol, now includes questions for witnesses about the communications of people close to then-President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign, CBS News has confirmed. That news, first reported by The Washington Post, was confirmed to CBS...
The Justice Department subpoenaed the National Archives for the same documents the January 6 panel asked for, indicating there could be evidence of a crime in them: report
Federal prosecutors issued a grand jury subpoena for "all materials, in whatever form" that have been given to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, according to a report.
FBI seizes privileged Trump records during raid; DOJ opposes request for independent review: sources
EXCLUSIVE: The FBI seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during its raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News, adding that the Justice Department opposed Trump lawyers' request for the appointment of an independent, special master to review the records.
MSNBC
DOJ probe into Southern Baptist Convention is politically inconvenient for the right
The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Southern Baptist Convention, a major Protestant denomination with deep ties to the conservative movement, over allegations of sexual abuse, church leaders announced Friday. If you hadn't heard about it, that may be because Republicans — who've baselessly attacked LGBTQ people as...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Justice Kavanaugh’s Protege on D.C. Circuit Issues First Amendment Ruling in Favor of Federal Judicial Branch Agency Employees
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., struck a blow for the First Amendment in a Tuesday opinion by a conservative judge — and noted protégé of Justice Brett Kavanaugh — appointed to two separate benches by former President Donald Trump. U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R....
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena
A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
Inside A Trump Lawyer's Decision To Mislead The DOJ Before The Mar-A-Lago Raid
Another day, another drama from former President Donald Trump's latest scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this reality show season that is American politics, a search warrant was unsealed on August 12, according to Politico. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago indicated the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a "potential violation of the Espionage Act." According to The New York Times, concerns about the 45th president's approach to handling classified information are not new. When President Joe Biden took office, he prevented Trump from getting intelligence briefs. President Biden said Trump's "erratic behavior" demonstrated that he could not be trusted.
Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House
Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the Justice Department after he left the White House, new records reveal.
POLITICO
The House's Intelligence and Oversight committees are so far the only panels to suggest they would probe Donald Trump's possible possession of classified docs.
With today's release of the search warrant, others may follow suit. What's happening: The House Intelligence Committee is suggesting former President Donald Trump's reported possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property may be the subject of oversight by the panel. A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of a search warrant and receipt from the search of the property amid news the former president is under investigation for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
Trump lawyer claimed no classified material was at Mar-a-Lago in signed letter to Justice Department
One of former President Donald Trump's attorneys signed a letter in June asserting that there was no more classified information stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Slate
A Former DOJ Official Thinks Merrick Garland Could Say More
When news broke last week that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago, it took a few minutes for former Justice Department prosecutor Ankush Khardori to process the headlines. He’s gotten used to the agency’s cautious approach to Donald Trump, and was stunned when reporters confirmed the DOJ sent in agents to retrieve classified documents from the former president’s home. There’s a whole constellation of investigations into or related to Trump, both his administration and his business. The search at Mar-a-Lago felt like an opportunity for federal prosecutors to engage with the public about their approach to the former president. Khardori worries that this opportunity is slipping through prosecutors’ hands. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Khardori about why Justice Department officials are so hesitant to explain their moves and motivations when it comes to the potential misdeeds of the former president. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice in the wake of its multiple problems related to clergy sex abuse. The SBC’s Executive Committee has received a subpoena,...
CNBC
Judge says some of DOJ's affidavit used to obtain Mar-a-Lago search warrant can be unsealed
A federal judge said parts of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's home Mar-a-Lago can be unsealed. The Justice Department had asked Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart not to unseal the affidavit, arguing that it could compromise the national security probe. The government's investigation...
DOJ Asks Federal Judge To Keep Details Of Its Mar-A-Lago Document Investigation Secret
Prosecutors warned in a filing that revealing a key document would expose the names of witnesses and endanger the investigation into Trump's actions.
Judge orders DOJ to redact Trump FBI search affidavit for probable release
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told the Justice Department on Thursday that he is "inclined" to unseal at least part of the affidavit central to the FBI's Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago complex. The Justice Department has opposed releasing any of the affidavit, arguing it would "cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation," which is still in the "early stages." The request to unseal the document was filed by a group of news media companies.
