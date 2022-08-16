PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run outburst in the fourth inning and Justin Dunn earned his first win in 16 months as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Saturday night. Fraley’s sixth homer of the season landed in the Allegheny River and increased the Reds’ lead to 5-0. Dunn (1-1) allowed one run in five innings in his third start since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. It was his first win since April 15, 2021, when he was pitching for Seattle and beat Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader. In his prior two starts, Dunn had been tagged for eight runs in 12 innings. He gave up three hits this time while walking four and striking out four. Austin Romine added a two-run double for the Reds, who had lost eight of their previous 10 games. Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Donovan Solano had two hits each.

