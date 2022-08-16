Read full article on original website
Related
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
Sonoma County’s plans for former hospital site gain clarity with environmental review
Sonoma County is moving closer to developing a plan for the former site of the Sonoma Developmental Center following the recent release of a draft environmental impact report by Permit Sonoma. The county has been grappling with how to develop and preserve the 945-acre property in Glen Ellen that formerly...
Officials warning residents about Mountain lion sighting in North Bay
The dispatch center received calls about the mountain lion at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club and Snyder Lane located in the area of Sunrise Park.
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
KSBW.com
Cal Fire CZU enacts 'lightning plan' as storm passes over Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Cal Fire CZU, which covers Santa Cruz and San Mateo County, has enacted its lightning plan. The plan requires that engines respond to any reports of lightning strikes to make sure there is no fire. According to the agency, there were no confirmed fires from...
SFist
Did You Know There Was an Internment Camp For Suspected Japanese Spies During WWII on San Francisco Property?
The internment camps in California and elsewhere that housed primarily Japanese Americans following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and subsequent wartime paranoia were mostly in far-flung locales. But one camp specifically for "enemy aliens" was on San Francisco property, next to a municipal golf course just south of the city proper.
pioneerpublishers.com
Mount Diablo a sacred, bountiful place for Miwoks
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 16, 2022) — The various tribes of indigenous people living around Mount Diablo knew the mountain by several names, but to all it was a place where humans, plants and animals were created. Different Miwok groups defined their territories by the watersheds or creeks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
365traveler.com
16 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA
It’s common to feel like you’re not in California anymore upon arriving in Sausalito. With its stunning cliffside homes offering views of the San Francisco Bay, fine dining restaurants specializing in seafood and pasta, and a casual Italian charm, it’s a place that feels more like Italy’s Amalfi Coast than the Bay Area.
Flex Alert no longer in effect for Bay Area
The statewide Flex Alert issued by the California ISO is in effect now until 9 p.m. today. Here's what you can do to conserve energy.
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
More paid carpool express lanes are coming to Highway 101 in the south Bay Area
About one in five drivers violate these carpool tolls.
Sierra Sun
Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to verify...
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
Thunderstorms, showers and lightning seen across Bay Area Wednesday
(KRON) — Shower activity, lightning strikes and isolated thunderstorms are being seen across the Bay Area Wednesday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service Bay Area. NWS labeled the lightning risk as moderate in the North Bay, South Bay, East Bay and San Francisco. KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow said that the chance for […]
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
sfstandard.com
Here’s What a $21K San Francisco Trash Can Looks Like After a Month of City Living
An experimental trash can has been spotted in a sorry state as the city’s pilot to select a new kind of street bin comes to the end of its first round. The pilot’s first 30 days ends Thursday and features concept cans and off-the-shelf varieties—costing between $11,000 and $20,900. The next round begins the same day and runs for another month, according to the Department of Public Works.
sftravel.com
Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf
Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
Comments / 0