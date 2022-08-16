ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

matadornetwork.com

This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Mount Diablo a sacred, bountiful place for Miwoks

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 16, 2022) — The various tribes of indigenous people living around Mount Diablo knew the mountain by several names, but to all it was a place where humans, plants and animals were created. Different Miwok groups defined their territories by the watersheds or creeks...
DIABLO, CA
365traveler.com

16 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA

It’s common to feel like you’re not in California anymore upon arriving in Sausalito. With its stunning cliffside homes offering views of the San Francisco Bay, fine dining restaurants specializing in seafood and pasta, and a casual Italian charm, it’s a place that feels more like Italy’s Amalfi Coast than the Bay Area.
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sierra Sun

Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to verify...
KRON4 News

Thunderstorms, showers and lightning seen across Bay Area Wednesday

(KRON) — Shower activity, lightning strikes and isolated thunderstorms are being seen across the Bay Area Wednesday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service Bay Area. NWS labeled the lightning risk as moderate in the North Bay, South Bay, East Bay and San Francisco. KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow said that the chance for […]
KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
BROADMOOR, CA
sfstandard.com

Here’s What a $21K San Francisco Trash Can Looks Like After a Month of City Living

An experimental trash can has been spotted in a sorry state as the city’s pilot to select a new kind of street bin comes to the end of its first round. The pilot’s first 30 days ends Thursday and features concept cans and off-the-shelf varieties—costing between $11,000 and $20,900. The next round begins the same day and runs for another month, according to the Department of Public Works.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf

Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

