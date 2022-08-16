Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln fight results in a stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a fight where a man was stabbed. LPD said police were dispatched to an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that reportedly involved six to seven people. A man allegedly had a knife during the altercation as well.
WOWT
Omaha man facing terroristic threats charges after 911 calls near food pantry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing panic in the city three months ago. John Channels, 27, was booked on five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a weapon. Court records show that on May 19, there were 911 calls...
klkntv.com
Fremont man accused of driving boat drunk in accident that killed Omaha woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An arrest has been made nearly three months after the body of an Omaha woman was found in the Missouri River. On Tuesday, 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden of Fremont, was charged by the Harrison County Attorney’s Office in Iowa with involuntary manslaughter. He was also...
1011now.com
LPD’s & family’s differing accounts of collision that injured teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. The bicyclist, Caden Wenzl, was riding his bike near 48th and Adams with his...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating 2 shootings
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two shootings potentially believed to be linked. The first shooting happened Sunday morning at about 2:08 near 33rd and Hamilton. Police said Patrick Jemison, 25, was shot and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to police, Jemison said he was walking in...
News Channel Nebraska
Sentencing delayed after Casey's car heist
AUBURN – Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri has filed a felony failure to appear charge against 28-year-old Karlee Antonson, who is listed as homeless. Court records say Antonson failed to appear Aug. 10 for sentencing. She was arrested after stealing a Chevrolet Impala from the parking lot of Casey’s in Auburn while the owner was in the store.
KSNB Local4
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigating shooting that leaves one injured
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left one injured early Sunday. Officers said the scene of the incident was at 33rd and Hamilton Street, but they had responded to the Nebraska Medical Center around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the 25-year-old victim...
Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings
A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great-grandmother in Omaha.
Man who barricaded himself in Winterset church charged with Omaha killings
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Man shot at Lincoln gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is recovering after a shooting at a Lincoln gas station. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the Casey's on north 27th Street Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound...
News Channel Nebraska
A Bellevue man will serve six years in jail for a drug-related charge
BELLEVUE, Neb. -- A Bellevue man was given 72 months of imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Monday that 35-year-old Charles Elmore, of Bellevue, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment. Elmore will begin a four-year term of supervised release after he is released from his prison sentence.
WOWT
Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader pilot program will not be expanded for now. The Omaha City Council was supposed to make a decision Tuesday about allowing the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate reading cameras across the city. There are 15 cameras that the...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following accident
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend. Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
KETV.com
Trial date ordered for fired Nebraska State Patrol employee accused of stealing drug evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fired Nebraska State Patrol employee's trial starts in February, according to federal court records. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ordered the trial in the case against Anna Idigima and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr. Idigima was an evidence tech at NSP. She...
News Channel Nebraska
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by a known party. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.
