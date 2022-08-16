OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

