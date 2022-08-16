ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln fight results in a stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a fight where a man was stabbed. LPD said police were dispatched to an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that reportedly involved six to seven people. A man allegedly had a knife during the altercation as well.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating 2 shootings

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two shootings potentially believed to be linked. The first shooting happened Sunday morning at about 2:08 near 33rd and Hamilton. Police said Patrick Jemison, 25, was shot and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to police, Jemison said he was walking in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sentencing delayed after Casey's car heist

AUBURN – Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri has filed a felony failure to appear charge against 28-year-old Karlee Antonson, who is listed as homeless. Court records say Antonson failed to appear Aug. 10 for sentencing. She was arrested after stealing a Chevrolet Impala from the parking lot of Casey’s in Auburn while the owner was in the store.
AUBURN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
KSNB Local4

Two injured in separate Omaha shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigating shooting that leaves one injured

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left one injured early Sunday. Officers said the scene of the incident was at 33rd and Hamilton Street, but they had responded to the Nebraska Medical Center around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the 25-year-old victim...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man shot at Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is recovering after a shooting at a Lincoln gas station. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the Casey's on north 27th Street Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A Bellevue man will serve six years in jail for a drug-related charge

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- A Bellevue man was given 72 months of imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Monday that 35-year-old Charles Elmore, of Bellevue, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment. Elmore will begin a four-year term of supervised release after he is released from his prison sentence.
BELLEVUE, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges following accident

A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend. Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
News Channel Nebraska

31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by a known party. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy