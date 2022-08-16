Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Related
Officials arrest man in connection to assault of a disabled person
A man was arrested Aug. 14 in connection to an assault resulting in an injury to a disabled person.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
1 dead after Friday night shooting on Menchaca Road
When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic male in his teens with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS, but died of his injuries at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.
Kaitlin Armstrong attorneys accuse Austin police of violating legal rights in murder case
Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May, fleeing for more than 40 days before she was arrested in Costa Rica.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police identify victim in Tuesday morning homicide
On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim of a Tuesday morning fatal shooting at the intersection of East 6th Street and Sabine Street.
Police shortages leave Austin jewelry store in dire straits amid crime wave: 'This is not working'
Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas said Thursday his business was targeted by the same criminals multiple times as the city's crime crisis escalates. "We've called [the Austin Police Department] for ten days straight. It was a 311 call," he told "Fox & Friends First." "The...
kwhi.com
DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION
A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
fox7austin.com
Austin morning shootings dangerous for short-staffed police department, police association says
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened mid-morning Tuesday in Downtown Austin. East Sixth and Sabine Street became a crime scene after Austin police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file to suppress evidence, claiming 'illegal arrest warrant'
AUSTIN, Texas — The attorney for an Austin woman accused of murder filed new documents to try and suppress evidence. Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. New photos of Armstrong being interrogated after the alleged...
fox7austin.com
Lewis Conway Jr, known for fighting for criminal justice reform, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - The Patton Lane apartment complex looks different from August 4, 1991. The courtyard swimming pool is filled in, and it has a fresh coat of paint — but retired Austin Police Officer Dennis Farris can still see it clearly. "I'm almost 60, and it's stuck with...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Possible argument leads to death of Leander woman
Williamson County court records revealed additional details following a Saturday homicide investigation in Leander.
Police search for man involved in domestic disturbance at south Austin apartment
Austin SWAT was called out to the Saddle Creek area of south Austin Tuesday morning, the Austin Police Department said.
Two people hospitalized after North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a shooting in North Austin on Wednesday night. The incident happened at 8:19 p.m. at Georgian Drive and East Powell Lane, according to Austin police. Two men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not...
ATCEMS: 1 declared dead during wilderness rescue call
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was pronounced dead after first responders arrived at a wilderness recuse call in the 1600 block of Trinity on Friday.
Former chaplain for Austin Fire sues city over blog post about transgender athletes
A man who served as lead chaplain for the Austin Fire Department is suing the AFD chief and the City of Austin, claiming he was unfairly fired because of his views on transgender athletes that he posted to a personal blog.
Man charged in Elgin deadly shooting
A man turned himself in after a couple of shootings over the weekend lead to someone's death, the Elgin Police Department said.
APD: Man dies in downtown homicide, no suspect in custody
It tweeted about the homicide at 11:46 a.m. and said it happened near Sixth Street and Sabine Street, which is just west of Interstate 35. It says a public information officer is heading to the scene.
fox7austin.com
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
Comments / 0