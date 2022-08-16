The Class of 2026 met Aug. 16 on the Summerville Campus — the day before the start of the semester — to participate in Freshman Convocation. At the event, which is an annual tradition at Augusta University, students heard from university leadership, including Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Neil J. MacKinnon, PhD, and Executive Vice President for Administration and Chief of Staff Dr. Russell Keen. Students also took their official class photo.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO