Augusta University celebrates new semester with Fall Kick-Off
Augusta University Provost Neil J. MacKinnon, PhD, enters the fall semester in a different mindset than when he first addressed the faculty and staff at the annual Fall Kick-Off. This time last year, MacKinnon, who is also executive vice president for academic affairs, had been on the job for just...
In photos: Class of 2026 welcomed at Freshman Convocation
The Class of 2026 met Aug. 16 on the Summerville Campus — the day before the start of the semester — to participate in Freshman Convocation. At the event, which is an annual tradition at Augusta University, students heard from university leadership, including Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Neil J. MacKinnon, PhD, and Executive Vice President for Administration and Chief of Staff Dr. Russell Keen. Students also took their official class photo.
AUMC Contractor Badging
Non-AU personnel who are assigned to work at an Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC) location must obtain a medical center contractor identification badge. This applies to employees of suppliers (contractors, vendors, etc.) who provide goods and services or who are assigned to a project at AUMC. Those who visit campus...
