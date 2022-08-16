ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
asheville.com

Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
FOX Carolina

NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
biltmorebeacon.com

Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's

Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
theonefeather.com

Recovered remains positively identified as EBCI tribal member

FRANKLIN – After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
wallstreetwindow.com

The Terrible Hotel Death In Maggie Valley, North Carolina (A Story Of Our Social Media Age) – Mike Swanson

Back in February, 2022, a sad death happened in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. A lady was found deceased in a hotel by a her husband. The couple actually owned the hotel and her death was celebrated by some on Facebook when they found out about it. The couple had an uneasy relationship with many in the community. It’s a story of our social media age and I talk about it in this video.
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe files new lawsuit against Wanda Greene

The sordid saga of Wanda Greene reached an apparent denouement in August 2019, when the former Buncombe County manager was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on charges of program fraud, receiving kickbacks and making a false tax return. But like many good Hollywood tales, the story has gotten a sequel.
