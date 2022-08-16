Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clemson-South Carolina baseball rivalry just got spicier with Lee going to Gamecocks
The Clemson Insider has confirmed that former Clemson head coach Monte Lee will be coaching for the Tigers' rival next season. With South Carolina baseball assistant Chad Caillet retiring, Lee is joining the (...)
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
asheville.com
Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
FOX Carolina
NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
biltmorebeacon.com
Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's
Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
theonefeather.com
Recovered remains positively identified as EBCI tribal member
FRANKLIN – After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wallstreetwindow.com
The Terrible Hotel Death In Maggie Valley, North Carolina (A Story Of Our Social Media Age) – Mike Swanson
Back in February, 2022, a sad death happened in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. A lady was found deceased in a hotel by a her husband. The couple actually owned the hotel and her death was celebrated by some on Facebook when they found out about it. The couple had an uneasy relationship with many in the community. It’s a story of our social media age and I talk about it in this video.
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
my40.tv
Madison Cawthorn's overdue finances show unprecedented spending, political expert says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — We now know exactly where Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC 11) spent campaign funds over the last few months. His latest quarterly financial report was due in July, but was just submitted on Aug. 14, after a warning from the Federal Election Commission. The report on...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe files new lawsuit against Wanda Greene
The sordid saga of Wanda Greene reached an apparent denouement in August 2019, when the former Buncombe County manager was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on charges of program fraud, receiving kickbacks and making a false tax return. But like many good Hollywood tales, the story has gotten a sequel.
Comments / 0