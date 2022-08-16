ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least four acres burned in Chatsworth area brush fire

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
The Ronald Reagan Freeway sign. | Photo courtesy of Coolcaesar/Wikipedia

Fire scorched at least four acres of brush and caused a partial closure of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in the Chatsworth area Tuesday.

The fire was initially reported to be burning in about a quarter-acre of brush about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire grew to between four and five acres by about 2:40 p.m., prompting authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of the Ronald Reagan Freeway at North De Soto Avenue as firefighting efforts were conducted.

Crews managed to fully contain the fire by about 3:45 p.m., but were still working to extinguish the flames late Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

