Herald and News
Large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation busted near Beatty
Nearly 7,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed at a site near Beatty this week. The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant Wednesday, Aug. 17 on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle.
Herald and News
Oregon State Police release name of pedestrian killed Aug. 13
The pedestrian killed the night of Saturday, Aug. 13 in Klamath Falls has been identified as Ronald Symonds, 66, of Klamath Falls. Oregon State Police released Symonds' name Friday, Aug. 19.
Herald and News
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run collision in Klamath Falls; vehicle driver arrested
Alvin Keith Todd, 34, of Klamath Falls, died Wednesday, Aug. 17 after his motorcycle was involved in a traffic collision on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls. At approximately 6:33 p.m., officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The collision involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
Herald and News
Butler, Doris Maria
Doris Maria Butler passed away August 15, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born October 4, 1955, in Redding, California, to David Leroy Bryant and Rosetta (Trout) Bryant. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Dennis Butler; four children, and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, Oregon. Please see ohairwards.com for a complete obituary.
Herald and News
Homeland Security officials take on labor trafficking at Klamath County Symposium
Since 2015, Klamath County Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) coalition has orchestrated and presented the annual Klamath County Symposium, which tackles tough societal problems, such as child abuse, sexual abuse and, this year, human trafficking. The symposium is intended to inform the community and those working in relative fields on the prevalence of these forms of abuse and how to handle cases involving survivors.
Herald and News
Forest Service wildland workforce training grant to KCC expands to $575,000
A Klamath Community College (KCC) program grant for wildland fire workforce development and diversity via the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has been expanded to five years, the amount raised to a total commitment of $575,000. First approved in 2021, approximately $115,000 in annual funding is being provided in partnership with...
Herald and News
Clawson, Harold Evert
Harold Evert Clawson was born on October 4, 1930, in Klamath Falls to Albert and Vera Clawson, who were recent immigrants from Sweden. He passed away on August 8, 2022. Harold was an enterprising youth & had a paper route with the Herald & News. He was quite proud of this! Harold attended all local schools and graduated from KLamath Union High School in 1949. After graduation from KUHS, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. Reserves & was then sent to Korea in the first wave of troops sent into the Korean War. After serving his time with the Marines, he came home to Klamath Falls & worked as a gas station attendant at the Union 76 gas station. Then he met Anita Faye Peugh & they were married on August 10, 1957. Shortly thereafter he started working for Southern Pacific Railroad where he worked until his retirement in 1988. After his retirement from the railroad, Harold started buying properties, & renovating them. One of the units that he purchased & renovated was a multi-unit complex near OIT which he rented to many OIT students. Harold had three children; Karen Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Brenda Clawson-Hall/Ted (Klamath Falls), and Mark Clawson/Lynette (Junction City, OR). Grandchildren; Mark Mason (Los Angeles, CA), Ashleigh Priddy/Brad (Severance, CO), Kevin Mason (Tempe, Arizona), Natalie Abbott/Zach (Portland, OR), Holly Martin/Ryan Lutz (Cornelius, OR), Gina Martin (Klamath Falls), Danny Martin (Klamath Falls), Erik Clawson/Jessica (Eugene, OR), Adam Clawson/Olivia (Scio, OR), & several great grandchildren- Mikaela Mason, Sean Kerwin, Emmett Grace Mason, Isabella Lutz, Charles Priddy, Walter Priddy, Soren Clawson, Noah Clawson, Alyosha Clawson, & Phoebe Clawson. The funeral services will be at Bible Baptist Church, on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 am, followed by a lunch for family & friends provided by the church. Burial with military honors, will follow at 2 pm at Klamath Memorial Park.
Herald and News
Tuesday, Aug. 23 is final day for residents, businesses to qualify for Energize Klamath heating system discount
Klamath County residents and businesses have a final opportunity to qualify for a discounted ductless heating system through Energize Klamath. After attending a free, online workshop Tuesday, Aug. 23, participants are eligible to receive a community discount of $700 to $1,300 to reduce the installation cost for a high-efficiency ductless heat pump.
Herald and News
Gow, Charles Stanley
Charles Stanley Gow "Chuck" passed away July 31, 2022, in Keno, Oregon. He was born December 21, 1929, in Montague California to Charles F Gow and Imagene Lockwood. He was proceeded in death by his wife Virginia "Ginger" Gow and his eldest son Stanley Gow. He leaves behind his children Lynn Langhorne, Bill (Sharon) Gow, Kristi (Mike) Cutler. Grandchildren Matt (Stephanie) Langhorne, Baley (Nick) Cline, Colton (Kelsey) Gow. Also, great grand Children Una, Teagan, Eva and Pacen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In leu of flowers or cards Donations can be made to Klamath County Jr. Rodeo.
Herald and News
Final PALM dinner service provided at First United Methodist Church in Klamath Falls
They came in all shapes and sizes from every corner of Klamath Falls. They wore button-down shirts and tank tops. Baggy camo pants and yellow summer dresses. There was a man with dog tags and a man with a dog. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the First United Methodist Church in...
Herald and News
Bureau of Reclamation announces end to Klamath Project for 2022
The Bureau of Reclamation sent a letter Thursday, Aug. 18 to drainage and irrigation districts in Klamath Falls and Tulelake announcing an end to the Klamath Project for 2022, halting the water diversions from Upper Klamath Lake that are used in irrigation. The letter states that the total allocated Project...
Herald and News
Cycling event coming: Shuttle available for Crater Ride the Rim
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Bicyclists and others planning to participate in the Crater Ride the Rim 2022 on two Saturdays in September, the 10th and 17th, can take advantage of a shuttle service in the park. Ride the Rim organizers said trolleys will be available to transport bicyclists,...
Herald and News
Character meet and greet event planned Saturday in Klamath Commons Community Park
Of the shared cultural experiences that are universal to many Americans, few are as poignant as those we recall from childhood. Many of us have our favorite cartoon characters or movies that we remember with fondness, and discussing these memories with friends is one of life’s little pleasures. "Our...
