Reynolds and Grassley leading the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll
The annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll is showing that Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds have taken the lead.
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
Marquette Law poll: Dems edge GOP in Wisconsin governor, senate races
MILWAUKEE - The results of the newest Marquette University Law School poll were revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 – and they show Democrats hold a slight edge in the races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate following the August primary. The poll shows 45% of registered Wisconsin voters support...
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters
The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS AGAIN
IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN AGAIN IN JULY — HITTING TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT. IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S ANOTHER POSITIVE JOBS REPORT. IAJOBS2 OC………..UNEMPLOYMENT RATE,” :09. SHE SAYS MORE PEOPLE RETURNED TO WORK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY LEFT THE WORKFORCE, AND EMPLOYERS...
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
ROUNDS WARNS OF UNFRIENDLY NATION LAND PURCHASES
SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS INTRODUCED LEGISLATION THAT WOULD BLACKLIST CHINA, RUSSIA, IRAN AND NORTH KOREA FROM INVESTING IN, PURCHASING OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRING LAND OR BUSINESSES INVOLVED IN AGRICULTURE. HE SAYS IT IS A GROWING CONCERN:. ROUNDS3 OC…ON THEIR BEHALF. :27 2X. ROUNDS SAYS THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT IS ATTEMPTING...
New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say
The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
Republican candidate Jensen on what he’d do as governor if nurses go on strike
Republican candidate Scott Jensen says if he were governor, he would call leaders of the nurses union and the hospitals and ask, how can he help to avert a strike at hospitals in Duluth-Superior and the Twin Cities. But if nurses did walk out, would Jensen use emergency powers to make sure hospitals remain open?
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
‘It’s over with.’ Abortion recount hampers Kansas Republicans’ pivot to general election
Kansas Republicans have spent the past two weeks trying to move on. The landslide Aug. 2 vote preserving abortion rights in the state constitution was a stunning defeat for many anti-abortion Republicans. GOP candidates up and down the ballot quickly pivoted to the Nov. 8 general election. Rather than continuing...
Governor Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, in 2018, the legislature passed and Governor Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when the baby’s heartbeat can first be detected. A Polk County district court judge enjoined that law, prohibiting Iowa officials from enforcing it, based...
Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program
A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
Beneficial rain falls over dry Iowa, view rain totals
Beneficial rain fell over dry and drought-stricken Iowa during the last 24 hours. Totals ranged from a trace of rain in eastern and northern Iowa to some 1 to 2″ totals in parts of western and southern Iowa. Some of the highest amounts fell in a band from Sioux City to Audubon in western Iowa. […]
Wyoming voters head to polls to decide Cheney's fate
Wyoming has the smallest population of any state in the nation, and yet, all eyes were on the vote here.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’
TOPEKA — Melissa Leavitt says her ability to raise money to pay for a statewide hand recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion rights will “have a lot to do with God moving in people’s lives.” Leavitt ordered the recount before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline after launching an online fundraiser. By Saturday […] The post Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
