Iowa State

bleedingheartland.com

Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair

More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette Law poll: Dems edge GOP in Wisconsin governor, senate races

MILWAUKEE - The results of the newest Marquette University Law School poll were revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 – and they show Democrats hold a slight edge in the races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate following the August primary. The poll shows 45% of registered Wisconsin voters support...
dakotafreepress.com

Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters

The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
kscj.com

IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS AGAIN

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN AGAIN IN JULY — HITTING TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT. IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S ANOTHER POSITIVE JOBS REPORT. IAJOBS2 OC………..UNEMPLOYMENT RATE,” :09. SHE SAYS MORE PEOPLE RETURNED TO WORK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY LEFT THE WORKFORCE, AND EMPLOYERS...
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
kscj.com

ROUNDS WARNS OF UNFRIENDLY NATION LAND PURCHASES

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS INTRODUCED LEGISLATION THAT WOULD BLACKLIST CHINA, RUSSIA, IRAN AND NORTH KOREA FROM INVESTING IN, PURCHASING OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRING LAND OR BUSINESSES INVOLVED IN AGRICULTURE. HE SAYS IT IS A GROWING CONCERN:. ROUNDS3 OC…ON THEIR BEHALF. :27 2X. ROUNDS SAYS THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT IS ATTEMPTING...
Axios Des Moines

New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say

The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes

Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program

A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance

Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
WHO 13

Beneficial rain falls over dry Iowa, view rain totals

Beneficial rain fell over dry and drought-stricken Iowa during the last 24 hours. Totals ranged from a trace of rain in eastern and northern Iowa to some 1 to 2″ totals in parts of western and southern Iowa. Some of the highest amounts fell in a band from Sioux City to Audubon in western Iowa. […]
Kansas Reflector

Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’

TOPEKA — Melissa Leavitt says her ability to raise money to pay for a statewide hand recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion rights will “have a lot to do with God moving in people’s lives.” Leavitt ordered the recount before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline after launching an online fundraiser. By Saturday […] The post Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

