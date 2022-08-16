ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, UT

890kdxu.com

Donut Wars in St. George: Room for everyone?

My grandpa was a baker. He owned four bakeries at one point and had carved a successful living out of getting up early and making donuts for the folks in American Fork and other northern Utah towns. I grew up in Texas, so I did not have the occasion to...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Santa Clara, UT
Santa Clara, UT
Utah State
utahstyleanddesign.com

Outdoor Decor Inspired by Red Hills Desert Garden

Located in the red rocks of St. George, the nearly 5-acre desert conservation garden boasts paths winding through a vermillion landscape of 5,000 water-efficient plants, a stream stocked with native and endangered fish, a replica slot canyon and prehistoric dinosaur tracks found onsite dating back 200 million years. Visitors leave inspired and informed about creating localscapes with desert garden decor that require less water and maintenance.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: New Flash Flood Warning for SE Washington County

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a new Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Washington County focusing on Hilldale and surrounding areas. This new warning will be in effect until 8:00 PM MDT. Radar is showing heavy rain producing storms in Short Creek and more rain is expected to fall. Flash flooding ongoing […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
mvprogress.com

End In Sight For ‘Endless’ I-15 Project

There is relief on the horizon for area motorists forced to regularly brave the segment of Interstate 15 between Mesquite and Moapa Valley. NDOT officials say that the daytime and weekend lane reductions that have plagued that stretch of road throughout the summer are coming to an end within the next few weeks.
MESQUITE, NV

