Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
890kdxu.com
Donut Wars in St. George: Room for everyone?
My grandpa was a baker. He owned four bakeries at one point and had carved a successful living out of getting up early and making donuts for the folks in American Fork and other northern Utah towns. I grew up in Texas, so I did not have the occasion to...
Utah LLWS player sustains brain injury after fall from bunk
A Utah community is hoping for a good word about the condition of Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson,
ksl.com
Mitt Romney shares thoughts on water, Utah Tech during visit to St. George
ST. GEORGE — While visiting Southern Utah as a part of a tour to various parts of the state, Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney stopped by St. George News and parent company Canyon Media on Tuesday to share what he was doing in this corner of the state while also speaking to issues of local and national interests.
St. George, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pine View High School football team will have a game with Desert Hills High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found with over 300 pounds of marijuana in Cedar City traffic stop
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he was caught with over 300 pounds of marijuana in Cedar City on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the suspect as Quintin Anthony Ranford, 32. Troopers first spotted Ranford driving on I-15 near mile marker 47 when he was allegedly following a semi-truck […]
ksl.com
5 cows, 2 calves found shot dead in Pine Valley; authorities seek public's help
ST. GEORGE — Seven cows were shot and killed as the animals grazed in a massive pastureland in Washington County over the weekend — deaths authorities believe were the intentional act of an unknown suspect who shot each animal one right after the other. The Washington County Sheriff's...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Outdoor Decor Inspired by Red Hills Desert Garden
Located in the red rocks of St. George, the nearly 5-acre desert conservation garden boasts paths winding through a vermillion landscape of 5,000 water-efficient plants, a stream stocked with native and endangered fish, a replica slot canyon and prehistoric dinosaur tracks found onsite dating back 200 million years. Visitors leave inspired and informed about creating localscapes with desert garden decor that require less water and maintenance.
UPDATE: New Flash Flood Warning for SE Washington County
UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a new Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Washington County focusing on Hilldale and surrounding areas. This new warning will be in effect until 8:00 PM MDT. Radar is showing heavy rain producing storms in Short Creek and more rain is expected to fall. Flash flooding ongoing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mvprogress.com
End In Sight For ‘Endless’ I-15 Project
There is relief on the horizon for area motorists forced to regularly brave the segment of Interstate 15 between Mesquite and Moapa Valley. NDOT officials say that the daytime and weekend lane reductions that have plagued that stretch of road throughout the summer are coming to an end within the next few weeks.
Comments / 0