ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Audrain County, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Mexico, MO
Audrain County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Ralls County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Industry
County
Ralls County, MO
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#Eminent Domain#Cooperatives#Missouri Farm Bureau#Tiger Connector#The Tiger Connector#Invenergy#Cec
939theeagle.com

Children’s emergency room at MU Health in Columbia has new entrance

Columbia-based MU Health says the opening of a new entrance for its children’s emergency room at University Hospital is part of the transition to a centralized hospital campus. The new entrance is on the hospital’s west side, and designated parking is provided in the Tiger Avenue parking structure.
COLUMBIA, MO
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Missouri Independent

Collapse of private equity-backed Missouri hospitals mired employees in medical bills

The first unexpected bill arrived in December, just weeks before Tara Lovell’s husband of 40 years died from bladder cancer. Lovell worked as an ultrasound technologist at the local Audrain Community Hospital, in Mexico, Missouri, and was paying more than $400 a month for health insurance through her job. The town’s struggling hospital, the sole […] The post Collapse of private equity-backed Missouri hospitals mired employees in medical bills appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators are working to find out the cause of an overnight house fire in central Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1000 block of N. Eighth Street around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters said crews were able to put out the fire found inside the home in about 10 The post Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person

A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy