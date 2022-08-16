ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement

Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

‘I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party’: Lane Kiffin’s hilarious story on how Ole Miss found their punter

College football recruiting is known for being competitive. The best teams in the nation are trying to one-up one another for the best high school prospects and diamonds in the rough. But what if one of those diamonds was on campus the entire time? That’s what happened with Ole Miss football. Head coach Lane Kiffin […] The post ‘I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party’: Lane Kiffin’s hilarious story on how Ole Miss found their punter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
Bleacher Report

Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'

The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Former Alabama 5-Star Edge Eyabi Anoma Joins Michigan as Graduate Transfer

Eyabi Anoma's nomadic college football career will end at Michigan. The former 5-star recruit will join Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines this season as a graduate transfer, a Michigan spokesperson confirmed to Austin Meek of The Athletic. Anoma, the 247Sports composite's fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, began his college career...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

Steve Sarkisian Says Texas Aimed to 'Weed out Some of the Warts' from Last Season

University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to make significant improvements in his second season at the helm with the Longhorns. Per ESPN's Chris Low, Sarkisian suggested that there could be some addition by subtraction this season, as not everyone involved with the team bought in during the 2021 campaign:
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

1 Word to Describe Every Top 25 College Football Team's Offseason

Our long national nightmare is almost over. The offseason is nothing but history, and the 2022 college football campaign is rapidly nearing its opening kick. In these game-less months, we've shared tens of thousands of words looking ahead to this new year. You, my favorite CFB degenerate, probably read a bunch of them, too. But if your attention has drifted to other sports, let's get you caught up.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Biggest 'Upset Watch' Games for the 2022 College Football Season

College football teams know that one loss can cost them a shot at winning a title. Of course, there are some losses—upsets—that hurt their chances more than others. Before the season begins, it's fun to look ahead to matchups that have upset potential. Sometimes, a Group of Five team's victory over a Power Five program constitutes an upset. Other times, non-conference games or conference tilts fit this category, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Kiffin, Ole Miss leaning on transfers to keep winning going

Lane Kiffin needs only a quick look around the practice field to take inventory of the changes at Mississippi. There’s no Matt Corral flinging passes to Dontario Drummond. Kiffin also has new coordinators on both sides of the ball and an all-new offensive backfield. Kiffin leaned heavily on the transfer portal at various positions trying to sustain the success coming off the program’s first 10-win regular season.
OXFORD, MS
AthlonSports.com

Alabama Football: All-Time Crimson Tide Team

Alabama will start the season as the preseason No. 1 team in college football. If the Crimson Tide win out and keep this ranking, they will add the 19th national title to the program’s storied history. As I recently did with Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Notre Dame, if one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

NCAA Tweaks Rules for Targeting, Fake Injuries Ahead of 2022 CFB Season

The NCAA is instituting a number of rule changes for the upcoming college football season, including some that deal with targeting, the faking of injuries to stop the clock and slow no-huddle offenses. The Associated Press shared the changes:. Players ejected in the second halves of games for targeting might...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin highlights what he learned about offense, defense from scrimmage

Ole Miss is entering the second week of their fall camp. They’ll now start to shift their focus from evaluation to the season at hand. Lane Kiffin has several new pieces to work with and a lot to learn still about his new team. While he saw a little of everything during their scrimmage, Kiffin says he still isn’t sure what he has on his hands.
OXFORD, MS
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny

The college recruitment of Bronny James has become a hot topic with many speculating on which school is the favorite to land the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. On Tuesday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Oregon is the front-runner to receive a commitment from Bronny....
EUGENE, OR

