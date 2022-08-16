Read full article on original website
247Sports
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Alabama expected to land 5-star Notre Dame decommit Keon Keeley
Alabama has been intrigued with 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley. Why? The Florida native made a trip to Tuscaloosa on July 30 for a team cookout. Since then, he has been an Alabama lean despite being verbally committed to Notre Dame for over a year. Well, on Tuesday evening, Keeley...
Alabama is not giving up on Texas DB commit Malik Muhammad
Alabama's Travaris Robinson remains in contact with Texas Longhorns cornerback commitment Malik Muhammad. Will Bama receive another visit?
‘I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party’: Lane Kiffin’s hilarious story on how Ole Miss found their punter
College football recruiting is known for being competitive. The best teams in the nation are trying to one-up one another for the best high school prospects and diamonds in the rough. But what if one of those diamonds was on campus the entire time? That’s what happened with Ole Miss football. Head coach Lane Kiffin […] The post ‘I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party’: Lane Kiffin’s hilarious story on how Ole Miss found their punter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'
The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Bleacher Report
Former Alabama 5-Star Edge Eyabi Anoma Joins Michigan as Graduate Transfer
Eyabi Anoma's nomadic college football career will end at Michigan. The former 5-star recruit will join Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines this season as a graduate transfer, a Michigan spokesperson confirmed to Austin Meek of The Athletic. Anoma, the 247Sports composite's fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, began his college career...
Bleacher Report
Steve Sarkisian Says Texas Aimed to 'Weed out Some of the Warts' from Last Season
University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to make significant improvements in his second season at the helm with the Longhorns. Per ESPN's Chris Low, Sarkisian suggested that there could be some addition by subtraction this season, as not everyone involved with the team bought in during the 2021 campaign:
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Games of the Year
Gambling on college football has come on lightyears. One no longer has to wait until the week of a game to place a wager. Those bets can be made at any moment—even right now. Yes, we have access to point spreads on college football’s most significant games of the...
Bleacher Report
1 Word to Describe Every Top 25 College Football Team's Offseason
Our long national nightmare is almost over. The offseason is nothing but history, and the 2022 college football campaign is rapidly nearing its opening kick. In these game-less months, we've shared tens of thousands of words looking ahead to this new year. You, my favorite CFB degenerate, probably read a bunch of them, too. But if your attention has drifted to other sports, let's get you caught up.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Biggest 'Upset Watch' Games for the 2022 College Football Season
College football teams know that one loss can cost them a shot at winning a title. Of course, there are some losses—upsets—that hurt their chances more than others. Before the season begins, it's fun to look ahead to matchups that have upset potential. Sometimes, a Group of Five team's victory over a Power Five program constitutes an upset. Other times, non-conference games or conference tilts fit this category, too.
Kiffin, Ole Miss leaning on transfers to keep winning going
Lane Kiffin needs only a quick look around the practice field to take inventory of the changes at Mississippi. There’s no Matt Corral flinging passes to Dontario Drummond. Kiffin also has new coordinators on both sides of the ball and an all-new offensive backfield. Kiffin leaned heavily on the transfer portal at various positions trying to sustain the success coming off the program’s first 10-win regular season.
AthlonSports.com
Alabama Football: All-Time Crimson Tide Team
Alabama will start the season as the preseason No. 1 team in college football. If the Crimson Tide win out and keep this ranking, they will add the 19th national title to the program’s storied history. As I recently did with Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Notre Dame, if one...
Bleacher Report
NCAA Tweaks Rules for Targeting, Fake Injuries Ahead of 2022 CFB Season
The NCAA is instituting a number of rule changes for the upcoming college football season, including some that deal with targeting, the faking of injuries to stop the clock and slow no-huddle offenses. The Associated Press shared the changes:. Players ejected in the second halves of games for targeting might...
Bleacher Report
Report: USC 5-Star QB Commit Malachi Nelson Signs as Klutch Sports' 1st HSFB Client
Malachi Nelson, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023 and a USC commit, is signing with Klutch Sports, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Nelson will become the first high school football player to sign with the agency. Nelson, a 5-star recruit out of Los Alamitos, California, is...
Trending or Ending? Ole Miss the favorite to land three-star 2023 wide receiver Cayden Lee?
Three-star 2023 wide receiver Cayden Lee seems to be on the verge of a commitment. Ole Miss is in a good spot to land him.
Bleacher Report
Patriots, Panthers Players Ejected After Brawl Breaks out During Joint Practice
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint-practices this week leading up to their preseason game on Friday, and it didn't take long for tensions to boil over. The two teams reportedly had two fights in Tuesday's practice, including a huge brawl that resulted in three ejections. According...
Lane Kiffin highlights what he learned about offense, defense from scrimmage
Ole Miss is entering the second week of their fall camp. They’ll now start to shift their focus from evaluation to the season at hand. Lane Kiffin has several new pieces to work with and a lot to learn still about his new team. While he saw a little of everything during their scrimmage, Kiffin says he still isn’t sure what he has on his hands.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny
The college recruitment of Bronny James has become a hot topic with many speculating on which school is the favorite to land the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. On Tuesday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Oregon is the front-runner to receive a commitment from Bronny....
