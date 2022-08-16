Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in search for a man who was captured on camera around the time of a burglary. On Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper started a criminal investigation after an employee at Quality Plumbing and Heating reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
WISH-TV
State police investigating death of Connersville man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a Connersville man was found in a cemetery Wednesday morning, prompting an investigation by Indiana State Police. Around 8 a.m., police were called to Dale Cemetery in Connersville after someone reported finding a man’s body. The cemetery is at 801 N. Gregg Road in Connersville. That’s about a mile west of downtown Connersville, just off of West Country Club Road.
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for missing woman last seen in July
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are trying to find a woman not seen since late July. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find Rhia Perkinson, 39. Police say Perkinson has not been seen since July 30 and may be in danger. She was last seen in...
WISH-TV
Woman charged for assisting in Muncie triple murder
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A third person has been charged in connection to a Muncie home invasion that resulted in the murder of a man and his grandparents. Alexandra Reagan, 18, faces charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and obstruction of justice. Reagan, an Albany resident, is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman injured in break-in attempt on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured early Wednesday in a break-in attempt on the city’s northeast side. Shortly before 2 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on East 21st Street and found the injured woman. The woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend...
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a weekend hit-and-run that killed a man on a bicycle. Willie Bryant, 63, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the...
WISH-TV
Chief: Richmond officer showing ‘bright spots’ in recovery following shooting
RICHMOND Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond police officer is continuing to recover after being critically injured during a traffic stop shooting last Wednesday. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot during a traffic stop in the 200 block of North 12th Street on Aug. 10. “Officer Burton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help to find missing 38-year-old who may need medical aid
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 38-year-old man who may need medical attention. Shawn Lapp was described as 5 feet 11 inches and 230 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Lapp was possibly last seen on Wednesday in...
WISH-TV
Body found after report of shots fired at apartments on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Wednesday night with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on the west side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road. That’s in the Covington Square Apartments & Townhomes just southwest of the I-465 interchange at U.S. 36/Rockville Road.
WISH-TV
Facing termination, suspended Carmel deputy police chief submits retirement
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Ahead of a possible termination, a suspended police officer has filed for retirement. The Carmel Police Department moved to fire Deputy Chief Joe Bickel in July following numerous inappropriate allegations involving female employees. The recommendation of termination was set to go before the police merit...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis FOP begins ‘no confidence’ vote in prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police have until the end of this week to cast their votes on a “no confidence” measure for Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. They can also cast a “no confidence” vote on the Marion County judicial system....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
WISH-TV
Prosecutors seek death penalty in murder of Elwood police officer
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, is charged with murder and several other crimes in connection to Shahnavaz’s...
WISH-TV
IMPD event aimed at preventing catalytic converter thefts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An effort to keep thieves away from catalytic converters is now underway. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department launched its “Paint to Protect’ program in partnership with Take 5 Oil Change at 2640 S. East St. Wednesday. Technicians at the shop will paint driver converters in bright, high-temperature spray paint. The goal is to get thieves to deter and move on after. IMPD says the bright color helps recyclers look for identification marks like the vehicle’s license plate number. IMPD will help people etch those numbers onto converters too.
WISH-TV
Former deputy charged with identity deception while posting social media comments
BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A former sheriff’s deputy was arrested on a charge of posting derogatory comments on social media while posing as a man from Georgia, according to Indiana State Police. Andrew M. Longyear, 32, was charged with a felony count of identity deception and a misdemeanor...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: School bus safety enforcement campaign underway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Class is back in session and that means school buses are back on the road. On Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8’s Phil Sanchez talks with the head of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute on its program aimed at helping keep kids safe as they get on and off the bus.
WISH-TV
Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend
Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend. They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited. Then the rest of the...
WISH-TV
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
WISH-TV
School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
Comments / 0