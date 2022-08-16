ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

WISH-TV

Indiana State Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in search for a man who was captured on camera around the time of a burglary. On Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper started a criminal investigation after an employee at Quality Plumbing and Heating reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

State police investigating death of Connersville man

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a Connersville man was found in a cemetery Wednesday morning, prompting an investigation by Indiana State Police. Around 8 a.m., police were called to Dale Cemetery in Connersville after someone reported finding a man’s body. The cemetery is at 801 N. Gregg Road in Connersville. That’s about a mile west of downtown Connersville, just off of West Country Club Road.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searching for missing woman last seen in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are trying to find a woman not seen since late July. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find Rhia Perkinson, 39. Police say Perkinson has not been seen since July 30 and may be in danger. She was last seen in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman charged for assisting in Muncie triple murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A third person has been charged in connection to a Muncie home invasion that resulted in the murder of a man and his grandparents. Alexandra Reagan, 18, faces charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and obstruction of justice. Reagan, an Albany resident, is...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman injured in break-in attempt on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured early Wednesday in a break-in attempt on the city’s northeast side. Shortly before 2 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on East 21st Street and found the injured woman. The woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searching for truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a weekend hit-and-run that killed a man on a bicycle. Willie Bryant, 63, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD seeks help to find missing 38-year-old who may need medical aid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 38-year-old man who may need medical attention. Shawn Lapp was described as 5 feet 11 inches and 230 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Lapp was possibly last seen on Wednesday in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Body found after report of shots fired at apartments on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Wednesday night with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on the west side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road. That’s in the Covington Square Apartments & Townhomes just southwest of the I-465 interchange at U.S. 36/Rockville Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Facing termination, suspended Carmel deputy police chief submits retirement

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Ahead of a possible termination, a suspended police officer has filed for retirement. The Carmel Police Department moved to fire Deputy Chief Joe Bickel in July following numerous inappropriate allegations involving female employees. The recommendation of termination was set to go before the police merit...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutors seek death penalty in murder of Elwood police officer

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, is charged with murder and several other crimes in connection to Shahnavaz’s...
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD event aimed at preventing catalytic converter thefts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An effort to keep thieves away from catalytic converters is now underway. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department launched its “Paint to Protect’ program in partnership with Take 5 Oil Change at 2640 S. East St. Wednesday. Technicians at the shop will paint driver converters in bright, high-temperature spray paint. The goal is to get thieves to deter and move on after. IMPD says the bright color helps recyclers look for identification marks like the vehicle’s license plate number. IMPD will help people etch those numbers onto converters too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: School bus safety enforcement campaign underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Class is back in session and that means school buses are back on the road. On Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8’s Phil Sanchez talks with the head of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute on its program aimed at helping keep kids safe as they get on and off the bus.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
HAGERSTOWN, IN

