Cincinnati, OH

Fox News

Serena Williams drops match to Emma Raducanu as US Open looms

Serena Williams lost the second U.S. Open tuneup match she competed in since she indicated she was likely to step away from tennis following the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams fell in straight sets to reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-0, at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday night.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka in pre-US Open trouble as she suffers back-to-back first round losses, being knocked out by Zhang Shuai in Cincinnati... but the last time this happened she won in New York!

If Naomi Osaka is looking for positives from back-to-back first-round defeats in North America, she can at least look back to her US Open triumph of four years ago. The last time this happened, Osaka returned to the court at Flushing Meadows and swept aside all before her - beating Serena Williams in the final.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Australian Ellia Green, Rio Olympics gold medallist, talks gender transition

When Ellia Green's mother once said that the Olympic champion rugby player would make an incredible mum one day, the compliment triggered a moment of confusion. "I definitely wanted kids," Green recalled. "But I just couldn't see myself as a mummy, and I didn't know why. Then I'm like, 'I'm a daddy and have always have been.'"
RUGBY
ESPN

Venus Williams receives wild-card entry from USTA for US Open

Venus Williams will make her return to the US Open, after being sidelined in 2021, when the event gets underway on Aug. 29 in New York. The United States Tennis Association announced the two-time tournament champion received a wild card in a statement on Wednesday. Williams, 42, a former world...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Tennis-Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams live stream: How to watch Cincinnati Masters online and on TV tonight

The big-name matchup in the first round of the Western and Southern Open has seen reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu pitched against the legendary figure of Serena Williams.While the duo were originally slated to meet on Monday night, organisers blamed scheduling issues for a switch-around and they will now face off on Tuesday instead - annoying plenty of fans who had bought tickets for the original day to watch them play.Williams is effectively embarking on a “farewell tour” of sorts after announcing her retirement from tennis last week, causing a spike in ticket sales for the US Open,...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Borna Coric spoils Rafael Nadal's return from 6-week layoff with 3-set win at Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio -- Borna Coric spoiled Rafael Nadal's return from a six-week layoff, beating the Spanish star 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday night in the Western & Southern Open. The winner of a men's record 22 Grand Slam championships, including two this year, hadn't played since July 6 after an abdominal tear forced him to withdraw from a semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. He was hoping to start putting the final touches on prepping for the upcoming US Open.
TENNIS
