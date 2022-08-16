Read full article on original website
Fox News
Serena Williams drops match to Emma Raducanu as US Open looms
Serena Williams lost the second U.S. Open tuneup match she competed in since she indicated she was likely to step away from tennis following the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams fell in straight sets to reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-0, at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday night.
Serena Williams declines on-court interview and skips press conference after losing what might be the second-last match of career
Williams was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by British teenager Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday.
Naomi Osaka in pre-US Open trouble as she suffers back-to-back first round losses, being knocked out by Zhang Shuai in Cincinnati... but the last time this happened she won in New York!
If Naomi Osaka is looking for positives from back-to-back first-round defeats in North America, she can at least look back to her US Open triumph of four years ago. The last time this happened, Osaka returned to the court at Flushing Meadows and swept aside all before her - beating Serena Williams in the final.
Here’s Why Serena’s Early Exit From Cincinnati Is a Good Thing
As the great tennis sage Charles Barkley memorably said years ago, “We’re here for a good time, not for a long time.” And so it was with Serena Williams’s match on Tuesday night at Cincinnati’s Western & Southern Open against Emma Raducanu, where she bowed out 6-4, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes.
ESPN
Australian Ellia Green, Rio Olympics gold medallist, talks gender transition
When Ellia Green's mother once said that the Olympic champion rugby player would make an incredible mum one day, the compliment triggered a moment of confusion. "I definitely wanted kids," Green recalled. "But I just couldn't see myself as a mummy, and I didn't know why. Then I'm like, 'I'm a daddy and have always have been.'"
Tennis-With defeat to Raducanu, Serena running out of time to find form for US Open
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Serena Williams' farewell tour suffered another bump in the road on Tuesday with a 6-4 6-0 opening round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open, one of the last tune-up events before the final Grand Slam of the American great's career.
ESPN
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry from USTA for US Open
Venus Williams will make her return to the US Open, after being sidelined in 2021, when the event gets underway on Aug. 29 in New York. The United States Tennis Association announced the two-time tournament champion received a wild card in a statement on Wednesday. Williams, 42, a former world...
ESPN
Serena Williams' run in Cincinnati short-lived, as Emma Raducanu posts Round 1 win in straight sets
MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams lost in the opening-round match of the penultimate tournament of her career Tuesday, but was still given a hero's send-off following the 6-4, 6-0 defeat to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open. Moments after losing, the 2021 US Open champion was given a...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu ruthlessly dismisses Victoria Azarenka at Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu says she has learned how to "zone in internally" after she ruthlessly dismissed former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2 at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Briton followed up a straight-sets victory over Serena Williams in style and remained incredibly focused as Azarenka suffered...
Tennis-Nadal tastes defeat on injury return, Fritz overpowers Kyrgios
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal lost 7-6(9) 4-6 6-3 to Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday in the Spaniard's first match since pulling out of the Wimbledon semi-finals due to injury, dealing a big blow to his preparations for the U.S. Open.
Breaking Down Serena Williams’s Retirement Announcement and Legacy
In Jon Wertheim’s latest mailbag, he looks at Nick Kyrgios’s unconventional attire and thinks about the game’s future without its biggest stars.
MLB・
Tennis-Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.
Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams live stream: How to watch Cincinnati Masters online and on TV tonight
The big-name matchup in the first round of the Western and Southern Open has seen reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu pitched against the legendary figure of Serena Williams.While the duo were originally slated to meet on Monday night, organisers blamed scheduling issues for a switch-around and they will now face off on Tuesday instead - annoying plenty of fans who had bought tickets for the original day to watch them play.Williams is effectively embarking on a “farewell tour” of sorts after announcing her retirement from tennis last week, causing a spike in ticket sales for the US Open,...
ESPN
Sky coach James Wade voices displeasure with WNBA playoffs first-round format as Chicago prepares to defend title
CHICAGO -- As the Chicago Sky prepared for the first round of the WNBA playoffs, and the start of their title defense under the league's new playoff format, coach and general manager James Wade said he was "not a real big fan" of the new structure of the first-round series.
ESPN
Borna Coric spoils Rafael Nadal's return from 6-week layoff with 3-set win at Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio -- Borna Coric spoiled Rafael Nadal's return from a six-week layoff, beating the Spanish star 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday night in the Western & Southern Open. The winner of a men's record 22 Grand Slam championships, including two this year, hadn't played since July 6 after an abdominal tear forced him to withdraw from a semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. He was hoping to start putting the final touches on prepping for the upcoming US Open.
ESPN
Dina Asher-Smith pulls up in European 100m final; Olympic champion Jacobs wins gold
Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in a dramatic women's 100m final as fellow Briton Daryll Neita won bronze, while Olympic gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs was victorious in the men's 100m final at the European Championships in Munich. Asher-Smith was left disappointed as she failed to defend the first...
